The US Army conducted HIMARS system tests in extreme Arctic conditions during exercises in Alaska

Soldiers of the 17th Field Artillery Brigade successfully completed a mission to deliver precise long-range strikes as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center exercises. The operation was aimed at testing the combat capability of missile systems in conditions of ultra-low temperatures and complex logistics of the Arctic region. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

During the mission, Arctic temperatures caused key components of the HIMARS launchers to freeze, threatening to disrupt operational schedules. Thanks to close coordination with the 11th Airborne Division and technical support specialists, the units managed to ensure the necessary temperature regime for stable operation of electronics and mechanisms.

This tests our ability to project power in harsh environments, forcing us to confront and solve complex problems that we simply cannot simulate at our base. – said Captain Benny Rodriguez, battery commander of the 17th Field Artillery Brigade.

The military practiced tactics of rapid deployment and withdrawal from positions, which is critical for the survival of artillery crews in modern high-tech conflict.

Strategic importance of Arctic training

The exercises confirmed the ability of American forces to conduct precise long-range fire, despite the harsh climate, which significantly affects the endurance of personnel and the reliability of equipment.

The US Army considers the Arctic a strategically important region where mobility and the ability to respond quickly are crucial for deterring potential threats. The integration of heavy artillery with airmobile units allows for refining the interaction of troops in an environment where limited infrastructure requires maximum autonomy and flexibility from each soldier.

