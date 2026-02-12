$43.030.06
NATO confident in ability to simultaneously defend eastern flank and Arctic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

NATO is deepening its focus on the Arctic region without compromising the security of its eastern flank, possessing sufficient resources to respond to threats from all directions. This is a response to the growing military presence of Russia and China and strengthens the Alliance's overall security architecture.

NATO confident in ability to simultaneously defend eastern flank and Arctic

NATO's increased focus on the Arctic region will not come at the expense of the security of the Alliance's eastern flank, as the organization has sufficient resources and capabilities to comprehensively respond to threats from all directions. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a briefing on the eve of the meeting of allied defense ministers, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Secretary General of the Alliance, NATO adheres to a 360-degree approach to security, which involves the simultaneous protection of all areas of allied territory. He emphasized that increased activity in the Arctic is a necessary response to the changing security environment, particularly in view of Russia's growing military presence and China's increased interest in the region.

NATO concerned about China's growing interest in the Arctic11.02.26, 19:17 • 3488 views

NATO is strong enough to respond to threats from all directions simultaneously. We have a 360-degree approach to security and must protect every inch of Alliance territory.

– stated Mark Rutte.

Rutte emphasized that at the same time, NATO continues to strengthen its eastern flank. The Alliance carefully responds to incidents and threats, including airspace violations, drone activity, and missile incidents near the borders of member countries. Special attention is paid to the security of the Baltic region, the protection of underwater cables, and other critical infrastructure.

He noted that initiatives such as strengthening the presence in the Arctic are not an alternative to the eastern direction but complement NATO's overall defense architecture. The Alliance, he said, has sufficient military, technological, and coordination potential to respond to several challenges simultaneously.

The Secretary General also emphasized that new security formats and exercises in the Arctic region, with the participation of Nordic and North American countries, are aimed at ensuring the stability of the entire NATO area of responsibility. This, he said, strengthens not only the northern direction but also the overall security of the Alliance.

Thus, NATO is convinced that strengthening the role of the Arctic in defense planning does not weaken, but rather complements, efforts to protect the eastern flank and other strategically important regions.

Recall

Today, February 12, defense ministers of NATO countries are meeting to discuss the implementation of the decisions of the Hague summit, including increasing defense spending and developing the defense industrial base. A key topic will also be further support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

