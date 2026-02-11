NATO concerned about China's growing interest in the Arctic

$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
04:28 PM • 2268 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 7022 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 14959 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 14036 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 17991 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 29425 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 23724 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 38084 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 38558 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 34033 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.8m/s
86%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideoFebruary 11, 07:49 AM • 17040 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 13364 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 17298 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 8076 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 13630 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended01:50 PM • 14961 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 13659 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 17327 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 29427 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 42114 views
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Village
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 1224 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 3492 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 8108 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 13386 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 30921 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

NATO concerned about China's growing interest in the Arctic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

NATO notes China's increased activity in the Arctic, viewing it as a long-term security challenge for the Alliance. NATO Secretary General Marko Rutte called for strengthening the protection of this strategically important region.

NATO concerned about China's growing interest in the Arctic

NATO is observing a gradual increase in China's activity in the Arctic region and views this as a potential long-term challenge to the Alliance's security amid the growing geostrategic importance of the Far North. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Marko Rutte, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Rutte, although China is not an Arctic state and does not have direct access to the region, Beijing is gradually increasing its presence and interest in the Arctic. This is due, in particular, to the opening of new sea routes through melting ice and the growing economic and military-strategic importance of the region.

The NATO Secretary General noted that he could not disclose details of intelligence data, but called for focusing on objective facts. He reminded that seven countries directly bordering the Arctic are NATO members, while Russia, which is also present in the region, is not part of the Alliance.

Rutte emphasized that the Alliance assesses the risk of further growth of China's activity in the Arctic as real and considers it necessary to strengthen the protection of this strategically important region. According to him, the Arctic is part of NATO territory, and therefore its security directly affects the security of the entire Alliance.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that security guarantees for Ukraine are being formed as a multi-level system that will become operational after a peace agreement. Key elements are the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an international support coalition, and US participation.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine