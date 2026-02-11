NATO concerned about China's growing interest in the Arctic

NATO is observing a gradual increase in China's activity in the Arctic region and views this as a potential long-term challenge to the Alliance's security amid the growing geostrategic importance of the Far North. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Marko Rutte, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Rutte, although China is not an Arctic state and does not have direct access to the region, Beijing is gradually increasing its presence and interest in the Arctic. This is due, in particular, to the opening of new sea routes through melting ice and the growing economic and military-strategic importance of the region.

The NATO Secretary General noted that he could not disclose details of intelligence data, but called for focusing on objective facts. He reminded that seven countries directly bordering the Arctic are NATO members, while Russia, which is also present in the region, is not part of the Alliance.

Rutte emphasized that the Alliance assesses the risk of further growth of China's activity in the Arctic as real and considers it necessary to strengthen the protection of this strategically important region. According to him, the Arctic is part of NATO territory, and therefore its security directly affects the security of the entire Alliance.

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that security guarantees for Ukraine are being formed as a multi-level system that will become operational after a peace agreement. Key elements are the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an international support coalition, and US participation.