02:43 PM
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
Publications
Exclusives
The Diplomat

NATO launches Arctic Century initiative to strengthen deterrence in the Arctic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

NATO has announced the launch of the Arctic Century initiative to consolidate military activities in the High North. This will strengthen deterrence in the face of increasing Russian military activity and China's growing interest.

NATO launches Arctic Century initiative to strengthen deterrence in the Arctic

NATO has announced the launch of a new initiative, Arctic Century, which aims to integrate the military activities of the Alliance and its allies in the High North region into a single operational approach and strengthen deterrence amid Russia's growing military activity and China's interest in the Arctic. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Rutte, Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO significantly strengthened the Alliance's position in the region and its Arctic capabilities. At the same time, he emphasized that in the context of intensified Russian military actions and China's growing geopolitical attention to the High North, this is not enough, so NATO was forced to take additional steps.

The Arctic Century initiative envisages the coordination of NATO and allied countries' actions in the region within a single overarching concept. In its initial phase, it will bring together large-scale military exercises, including Arctic Endurance led by Denmark and Cold Response in Norway. These maneuvers involve tens of thousands of military personnel along with equipment adapted for operations in extreme Arctic conditions.

NATO to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP - Rutte11.02.26, 16:45 • 636 views

The NATO Secretary General noted that synchronizing such exercises and operations will not only strengthen the Alliance's military presence in the Arctic but also form a more holistic vision of potential threats in the region. This, he said, will make it possible to quickly identify gaps in defense and promptly eliminate them.

Rutte emphasized that the launch of Arctic Century is part of NATO's broader strategy to strengthen deterrence and defense. The upcoming meeting of the Alliance's defense ministers will be dedicated to the implementation of defense investments and industrial commitments, strengthening security in all directions, and continuing support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

According to him, the Alliance will continue to focus on collective security, realizing that stability in the Arctic is an integral part of the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will participate in the Munich Security Conference, which will take place from February 13 to 15.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
Finland
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine