NATO launches Arctic Century initiative to strengthen deterrence in the Arctic

NATO has announced the launch of a new initiative, Arctic Century, which aims to integrate the military activities of the Alliance and its allies in the High North region into a single operational approach and strengthen deterrence amid Russia's growing military activity and China's interest in the Arctic. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by UNN.

According to Rutte, Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO significantly strengthened the Alliance's position in the region and its Arctic capabilities. At the same time, he emphasized that in the context of intensified Russian military actions and China's growing geopolitical attention to the High North, this is not enough, so NATO was forced to take additional steps.

The Arctic Century initiative envisages the coordination of NATO and allied countries' actions in the region within a single overarching concept. In its initial phase, it will bring together large-scale military exercises, including Arctic Endurance led by Denmark and Cold Response in Norway. These maneuvers involve tens of thousands of military personnel along with equipment adapted for operations in extreme Arctic conditions.

The NATO Secretary General noted that synchronizing such exercises and operations will not only strengthen the Alliance's military presence in the Arctic but also form a more holistic vision of potential threats in the region. This, he said, will make it possible to quickly identify gaps in defense and promptly eliminate them.

Rutte emphasized that the launch of Arctic Century is part of NATO's broader strategy to strengthen deterrence and defense. The upcoming meeting of the Alliance's defense ministers will be dedicated to the implementation of defense investments and industrial commitments, strengthening security in all directions, and continuing support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.

According to him, the Alliance will continue to focus on collective security, realizing that stability in the Arctic is an integral part of the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area.

