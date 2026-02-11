NATO to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP - Rutte

NATO countries have agreed to gradually increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, while simultaneously strengthening the Alliance's defense industry and capabilities. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a press conference after the meeting of the Alliance's foreign ministers, as reported by UNN.

Details

Rutte emphasized that along with funding, NATO must ensure the availability of necessary procurement capabilities. This includes developing the defense industrial base, increasing the production of air defense systems and ammunition, and strengthening supply chains on both sides of the Atlantic.

He also noted progress in reallocating responsibilities within NATO's command structure. According to him, allies recently agreed on a new distribution of senior officer positions, within which European countries, including new Alliance members, are taking on a greater leadership role.

Recall

The Director General of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Department, Kaupo Rosin, stated that Russia will not attack Estonia or another NATO country next year. However, the Kremlin still poses a danger by strengthening its armed forces.