NATO to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP - Rutte

Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 5002 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
11:56 AM • 9190 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 13684 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 24323 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 22263 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 36740 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 37336 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 32809 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 32373 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
Exclusives
Popular news
Captain of the NewNew Polar Bear vessel pleads not guilty in case of damage to Baltic Sea cablesFebruary 11, 05:23 AM • 18602 views
US prosecutors failed to indict Democratic lawmakers for calling on the militaryFebruary 11, 05:38 AM • 14380 views
"In wartime, this is not petty corruption": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the exposure of a 2.6 million UAH scheme at the main military hospitalVideoFebruary 11, 07:17 AM • 18306 views
Ukrainian woman found dead in a park in Berlin: murder suspect detainedVideoFebruary 11, 07:49 AM • 13675 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 11731 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended01:50 PM • 5000 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhoto12:28 PM • 8176 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them10:54 AM • 11866 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 24323 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 39177 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars12:28 PM • 4304 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 9236 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 29320 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 30818 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 29913 views
NATO to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

NATO countries have agreed to gradually increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. This will be accompanied by strengthening the Alliance's defense industry and capabilities.

NATO to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP - Rutte

NATO countries have agreed to gradually increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, while simultaneously strengthening the Alliance's defense industry and capabilities. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a press conference after the meeting of the Alliance's foreign ministers, as reported by UNN.

Details

Rutte emphasized that along with funding, NATO must ensure the availability of necessary procurement capabilities. This includes developing the defense industrial base, increasing the production of air defense systems and ammunition, and strengthening supply chains on both sides of the Atlantic.

He also noted progress in reallocating responsibilities within NATO's command structure. According to him, allies recently agreed on a new distribution of senior officer positions, within which European countries, including new Alliance members, are taking on a greater leadership role.

Recall

The Director General of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Department, Kaupo Rosin, stated that Russia will not attack Estonia or another NATO country next year. However, the Kremlin still poses a danger by strengthening its armed forces.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
Estonia