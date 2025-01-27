ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 72207 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 92636 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106766 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109765 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129809 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103464 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134119 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103731 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113408 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Actual
Russians blew up the pipes of the Siverskyi Donets Canal in some places: why

Russians blew up the pipes of the Siverskyi Donets Canal in some places: why

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42251 views

The enemy blew up the pipes of the Siverskyi Donets canal to create passages for vehicles and assault operations. Special forces “Akhmat” and “Rusych” were spotted in the direction of Chasovyi Yar.

In some places of the Siversky Donets Canal, the enemy blew up pipes to create passages for the use of equipment and further assault operations. This was reported by the spokesman for the Luhansk operational and tactical group of troops Dmytro Zaporozhets during a telethon, UNN reports.

"The activity (of the Russian Federation - ed.) at Chasovyi Yar has increased. In some places of the Siversky Donets Canal, they (the enemy - ed.) blew up the canal pipes to create passages for the use of equipment for further assault operations, possibly even motorcycles, to establish logistics support for the offensive units, including for offensive operations," said Zaporozhets.

He noted that the enemy is thus trying to expand the line of contact, namely in the direction of Chasovyi Yar.

In addition, Zaporozhets confirmed that the presence of the Russian special forces "Akhmat" and "Rusych" units was recorded on the southeastern outskirts in the direction of Chasovyi Yar. He noted that in the intercepts, the enemy can be heard using military terminology, which indicates that they are trained in assault operations and understand the use of assault units.

Addendum

On January 16, the Luhansk regional military unit  reportedthat the occupiers were using the pipes of the Siversky Donets canal for shelter.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar

Contact us about advertising