Russians blew up the pipes of the Siverskyi Donets Canal in some places: why

In some places of the Siversky Donets Canal, the enemy blew up pipes to create passages for the use of equipment and further assault operations. This was reported by the spokesman for the Luhansk operational and tactical group of troops Dmytro Zaporozhets during a telethon, UNN reports.

"The activity (of the Russian Federation - ed.) at Chasovyi Yar has increased. In some places of the Siversky Donets Canal, they (the enemy - ed.) blew up the canal pipes to create passages for the use of equipment for further assault operations, possibly even motorcycles, to establish logistics support for the offensive units, including for offensive operations," said Zaporozhets.

He noted that the enemy is thus trying to expand the line of contact, namely in the direction of Chasovyi Yar.

In addition, Zaporozhets confirmed that the presence of the Russian special forces "Akhmat" and "Rusych" units was recorded on the southeastern outskirts in the direction of Chasovyi Yar. He noted that in the intercepts, the enemy can be heard using military terminology, which indicates that they are trained in assault operations and understand the use of assault units.

Addendum

On January 16, the Luhansk regional military unit reportedthat the occupiers were using the pipes of the Siversky Donets canal for shelter.