There have been 116 combat engagements at the front since the beginning of the day, the hottest directions being Pokrovsk and Kursk

Since the beginning of this day, 116 combat clashes have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Fighting is still ongoing in six directions of the front, with the enemy showing the greatest activity in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions. This was reported in the evening report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

According to operational information, 11 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Russian invaders launched 90 air strikes using 166 KABs. In addition, the Russians used 1,116 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,485 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Mala Vovcha.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four assaults on the positions of our defenders in the area of Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Liman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times in the direction of Ridkodub, Druzhhelyubivka, Novosergiyivka, Novyi Myr, Serebryanka and near Novoegorivka, Novyi, and Torske. Currently, Ukrainian defenders are repelling four enemy attacks.

The Defense Forces stopped two offensive actions of the invaders in the direction of Grygorivka in the Siversky direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat clashes have been recorded in the area of Chasovoy Yar and in the direction of Markovo and Bila Gora. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the area of Dachne, Toretsk and in the direction of Pleshchiyivka, Shcherbynivka, and Diliivka. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsky direction, the Russians have tried 31 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka and in the direction of Myrolyubivka, Romanivka, and Malinivka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, and the enemy is suffering significant losses - today, 137 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 65 of them irrevocably. Also, 13 units of automobile equipment, two motorcycles, and two guns were destroyed, and two guns of the Russian occupiers were damaged - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 12 enemy assaults on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Vesele, Novosilka, Privilne and in the direction of Vilne Pole, and Odradne. Four more combat engagements are ongoing. Bagatyr, Novopil, Novodarivka and Oleksiivka were hit by air strikes.

In the Gulyaypil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the area of Gulyaypol.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried four times to advance near the settlements of Novodanilivka and Stepove.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, one combat engagement with the enemy took place. Kozatske and Antonivka were hit by air strikes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk direction, where the enemy conducted 25 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units during the day. One combat engagement is currently ongoing. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and carried out 272 artillery shellings, eight of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

Russia increased the number of assaults using motorcycles in the Toretsk direction. Enemy drones began to fly deeper into Ukraine in the direction of Konstantinovka more often.

