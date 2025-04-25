There have been 116 combat engagements at the front since the beginning of the day, the hottest directions being Pokrovsk and Kursk

$41.690.02
Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky
07:37 PM • 2772 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

07:10 PM • 8274 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

04:43 PM • 12802 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 26068 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 37765 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 46663 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 36429 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 39633 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 79404 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 57777 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

Ukraine and the USA maintain diplomatic contacts regarding peaceful settlement - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:40 AM • 5102 views

Petro Poroshenko's wife filed a lawsuit against her husband for property division

April 25, 11:08 AM • 5252 views

Archaeologists have excavated an elite female tomb on the coast of Peru that is five thousand years old.

02:57 PM • 7336 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

03:56 PM • 9406 views

A fire broke out in the Lavina Mall shopping center in the capital: visitors were evacuated

04:19 PM • 4498 views
Publications

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 46663 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 79404 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 132690 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 297151 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 186640 views
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

03:56 PM • 9502 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 50031 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 42052 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 49026 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 80029 views
There have been 116 combat engagements at the front since the beginning of the day, the hottest directions being Pokrovsk and Kursk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

There have been 116 combat engagements on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The greatest enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions, where fighting is ongoing.

There have been 116 combat engagements at the front since the beginning of the day, the hottest directions being Pokrovsk and Kursk

Since the beginning of this day, 116 combat clashes have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Fighting is still ongoing in six directions of the front, with the enemy showing the greatest activity in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions. This was reported in the evening report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

According to operational information, 11 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Russian invaders launched 90 air strikes using 166 KABs. In addition, the Russians used 1,116 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,485 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the area of the settlement of Mala Vovcha.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out four assaults on the positions of our defenders in the area of Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Liman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times in the direction of Ridkodub, Druzhhelyubivka, Novosergiyivka, Novyi Myr, Serebryanka and near Novoegorivka, Novyi, and Torske. Currently, Ukrainian defenders are repelling four enemy attacks.

The Defense Forces stopped two offensive actions of the invaders in the direction of Grygorivka in the Siversky direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat clashes have been recorded in the area of Chasovoy Yar and in the direction of Markovo and Bila Gora. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the area of Dachne, Toretsk and in the direction of Pleshchiyivka, Shcherbynivka, and Diliivka. Currently, one combat engagement is ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsky direction, the Russians have tried 31 times to break through our defense in the areas of the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, Stara Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka and in the direction of Myrolyubivka, Romanivka, and Malinivka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, and the enemy is suffering significant losses - today, 137 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 65 of them irrevocably. Also, 13 units of automobile equipment, two motorcycles, and two guns were destroyed, and two guns of the Russian occupiers were damaged

- the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 12 enemy assaults on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Vesele, Novosilka, Privilne and in the direction of Vilne Pole, and Odradne. Four more combat engagements are ongoing. Bagatyr, Novopil, Novodarivka and Oleksiivka were hit by air strikes.

In the Gulyaypil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on the area of Gulyaypol.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried four times to advance near the settlements of Novodanilivka and Stepove.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, one combat engagement with the enemy took place. Kozatske and Antonivka were hit by air strikes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk direction, where the enemy conducted 25 assaults on the positions of Ukrainian units during the day. One combat engagement is currently ongoing. The enemy launched 12 air strikes, dropping 18 guided bombs, and carried out 272 artillery shellings, eight of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

Let us remind you

Russia increased the number of assaults using motorcycles in the Toretsk direction. Enemy drones began to fly deeper into Ukraine in the direction of Konstantinovka more often.

Ukrainians are fighting with Russians because they brought hatred to their land - Zelensky25.04.25, 20:19 • 1548 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kursk
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
