Ukrainians are fighting with Russians because they brought hatred to their land - Zelensky

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine
04:43 PM • 8780 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 23542 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 35541 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 43988 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 35763 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 39353 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 77535 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 57483 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 91251 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 87685 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

Broadcast
Popular news

Register of Damages: Council of Europe forecasts 6 million applications from affected Ukrainians

April 25, 09:19 AM • 7012 views

UK may still send troops to Ukraine - British minister

April 25, 09:27 AM • 10527 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

April 25, 09:29 AM • 18402 views

Alphabet's sales beat forecasts amid gains in Google search advertising

April 25, 09:55 AM • 6098 views

Peugeot 208 and Dacia Sandero Become Bestsellers: Which Cars are Preferred in Europe

April 25, 10:10 AM • 8602 views
Publications

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 43992 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 77537 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 131293 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 295957 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 185504 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

03:56 PM • 5626 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 49327 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 41434 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 48465 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 79525 views
Ukrainians are fighting with Russians because they brought hatred to their land - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

President Zelensky stated that Ukrainians are fighting against Russians not because of their nationality, but because of the crimes they are committing on Ukrainian land. He also emphasized the important role of the Church and the institution of the family.

Ukrainians are fighting with Russians because they brought hatred to their land - Zelensky

Ukrainians are fighting against Russians not because they are Russians, but because of the death and hatred that the invaders brought to their land. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro, UNN reports.

The people of Ukraine choose what to do. We have no difficulties with human rights. No challenges in this regard, because this is the main law for our people. Why are Ukrainians fighting against Russians? Not because they are Russians. Absolutely not

- Zelenskyy noted.

He also added that Ukrainians will fight for their rights, as this is important for Ukrainians, who have always been free people.

"Ukraine will fight for its rights. This is a kind of emotional phase of Ukrainians. Ukrainians are free," the president explained.

Only the Ukrainian people have the right to decide which territories are Ukrainian - Zelensky25.04.25, 20:21 • 1296 views

Zelenskyy also added that, despite the deceptive ideas of American conservatives, the Church plays a significant role in the lives of Ukrainians. The institution of the family is also supported in our country.

I just met with representatives of the Churches, and they say that we need to strengthen the institution of the family, weakened by the war. Plus 8.5 million Ukrainians have left the country. So, the birth rate is declining, and we need to strengthen it. These are the signals that the Churches are sending, we are spreading these signals among the people

- Zelenskyy said.

Also, the head of state emphasized that Ukrainians hate Russians because they brought death to their land. This also applies to those who have family ties with Russia.

"Now people hate them. Even those people who had some family ties with Russia across the border. But now they have a different attitude, because the Russians brought death. Because in this case you will hate these people, because these people killed members of your family or brought hatred to your land."

Supplement

Also, during his conversation with Shapiro, Zelenskyy explained that the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his armed forces, by their actions, have come very close to the results of the Nazi regime.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
