Ukrainians are fighting with Russians because they brought hatred to their land - Zelensky

Ukrainians are fighting against Russians not because they are Russians, but because of the death and hatred that the invaders brought to their land. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro, UNN reports.

The people of Ukraine choose what to do. We have no difficulties with human rights. No challenges in this regard, because this is the main law for our people. Why are Ukrainians fighting against Russians? Not because they are Russians. Absolutely not - Zelenskyy noted.

He also added that Ukrainians will fight for their rights, as this is important for Ukrainians, who have always been free people.

"Ukraine will fight for its rights. This is a kind of emotional phase of Ukrainians. Ukrainians are free," the president explained.

Only the Ukrainian people have the right to decide which territories are Ukrainian - Zelensky

Zelenskyy also added that, despite the deceptive ideas of American conservatives, the Church plays a significant role in the lives of Ukrainians. The institution of the family is also supported in our country.

I just met with representatives of the Churches, and they say that we need to strengthen the institution of the family, weakened by the war. Plus 8.5 million Ukrainians have left the country. So, the birth rate is declining, and we need to strengthen it. These are the signals that the Churches are sending, we are spreading these signals among the people - Zelenskyy said.

Also, the head of state emphasized that Ukrainians hate Russians because they brought death to their land. This also applies to those who have family ties with Russia.

"Now people hate them. Even those people who had some family ties with Russia across the border. But now they have a different attitude, because the Russians brought death. Because in this case you will hate these people, because these people killed members of your family or brought hatred to your land."

Also, during his conversation with Shapiro, Zelenskyy explained that the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his armed forces, by their actions, have come very close to the results of the Nazi regime.