Only the Ukrainian people have the right to decide which territories are Ukrainian - Zelensky

Ukraine will not legally recognize any occupied territories. This also applies to the Crimean peninsula. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

Ukraine will not legally recognize any temporarily occupied territories. I think this is a fair position, it is legal not only from the point of view of the Constitution of Ukraine, although first of all, but also from the point of view of international law - Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine refused to comment on the statements regarding Crimea by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

I would not like to comment in detail now on the statement of the President of the United States of America. Our position is unchanged – only the Ukrainian people have the right to decide which territories are Ukrainian, and the Constitution of Ukraine states that all temporarily occupied territories are temporarily occupied territories. They all belong to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people - emphasized the Head of State.

The President also reminded that the territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea, is recognized by most countries of the world, even those that balance between Ukraine and Russia.

And the whole world, or most of the world, even those countries that balance in relations between us and Russia, even they recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula - added Zelensky.

Supplement

US President Donald Trump evaded answering the question of whether the White House is proposing to recognize Crimea as Russian in the context of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. At the same time, he added that it would be difficult to return Crimea.

Journalists asked Trump if he stood by his previous claims that Ukraine should give up territory to secure peace, including Crimea.

"It depends on what territory," Trump replies, adding: "We'll do what we can".