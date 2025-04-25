Only the Ukrainian people have the right to decide which territories are Ukrainian - Zelensky

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine
04:43 PM • 3538 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 18085 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 32495 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 39342 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 33396 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 38636 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 74755 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 57147 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 90841 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 87228 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+18°
2.4m/s
45%
745 mm
Popular news

Trump's special envoy arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin - Russian media

April 25, 07:41 AM • 22989 views

EU countries are in no hurry with the European Commission's proposal to increase defense spending - Euractiv

April 25, 08:04 AM • 27327 views

Trump cut funding for Ukraine's cyber defense against Russian attacks - Bloomberg

April 25, 08:23 AM • 12972 views

No attempts to force surrender: Ukraine передала США 5 вимог до мирного плану Трампа - The Telegraph

April 25, 08:56 AM • 7406 views

In the Moscow region, the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was blown up

April 25, 09:29 AM • 16316 views
Publications

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 39342 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 74755 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 129389 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 294341 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 183934 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

03:56 PM • 3364 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 48245 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 40513 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 47639 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 78800 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

Only the Ukrainian people have the right to decide which territories are Ukrainian - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The President of Ukraine stated that Ukraine will not legally recognize any occupied territories, including Crimea. Most countries in the world, even those that balance between Ukraine and Russia, recognize its sovereignty.

Only the Ukrainian people have the right to decide which territories are Ukrainian - Zelensky

Ukraine will not legally recognize any occupied territories. This also applies to the Crimean peninsula. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, reports UNN.

Ukraine will not legally recognize any temporarily occupied territories. I think this is a fair position, it is legal not only from the point of view of the Constitution of Ukraine, although first of all, but also from the point of view of international law 

- Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine refused to comment on the statements regarding Crimea by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

I would not like to comment in detail now on the statement of the President of the United States of America. Our position is unchanged – only the Ukrainian people have the right to decide which territories are Ukrainian, and the Constitution of Ukraine states that all temporarily occupied territories are temporarily occupied territories. They all belong to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people 

- emphasized the Head of State.

The President also reminded that the territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea, is recognized by most countries of the world, even those that balance between Ukraine and Russia.

And the whole world, or most of the world, even those countries that balance in relations between us and Russia, even they recognize the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula 

- added Zelensky.

Supplement

US President Donald Trump evaded answering the question of whether the White House is proposing to recognize Crimea as Russian in the context of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. At the same time, he added that it would be difficult to return Crimea.

Journalists asked Trump if he stood by his previous claims that Ukraine should give up territory to secure peace, including Crimea.

"It depends on what territory," Trump replies, adding: "We'll do what we can".

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$66.79
Bitcoin
$95,231.20
S&P 500
$5,508.77
Tesla
$286.08
Газ TTF
$32.55
Золото
$3,296.09
Ethereum
$1,801.85