92 battles per day: occupiers attacked 29 times in the Pokrovsk direction

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15692 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61300 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163237 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 83947 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 113517 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89522 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141335 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123495 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 38997 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62919 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM • 4322 views

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM • 4082 views

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM • 10369 views

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM • 5118 views

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM • 3212 views
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 42990 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163239 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM • 154584 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141337 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 123497 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 97978 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 41194 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 41502 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 41959 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 43724 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

92 battles per day: occupiers attacked 29 times in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

Since the beginning of the day, 92 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the occupiers tried to break through the defense 29 times.

92 battles per day: occupiers attacked 29 times in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of this day, 92 combat engagements have taken place on the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers tried 29 times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 77 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 128 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used more than a thousand kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out more than 4,700 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements 

- the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Zapadny twice.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Nova Kruglyakivka, Bohuslavka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders stopped all five enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times near the settlements of Nadiya, Novosergiyivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove and towards Olhivka and Zelena Dolyna. Three battles are still ongoing.

Nine enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and Stupochky.

Eight times the Russians advanced on the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Toretsk and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the occupiers have tried 29 times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bohdanivka and towards Stara Mykolaivka and Serhiivka. Air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Pokrovsk, Dovha Balka, Zorya, Nova Poltavka, Malinivka, Kalinivka, Shevchenko Pershe and Hrodivka.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 138 occupiers were neutralized, 67 of them irrevocably. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed seven units of automotive equipment, four motorcycles, six UAVs, and two cannons. In addition, they damaged one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two motorcycles, and two Russian vehicles.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 15 times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Rozliv, Bahatyr and Pryvilne. Two battles have not subsided until now. Enemy aircraft struck the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Komyshevakha, Novodarivka and Verbove.

In the Huliaipol direction, Zaliznychne and Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the direction of the settlements of Lobkove, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Stepove, Kamyanske. Lukyanivske, Stepnohirsk and Kamyanske were subjected to air strikes. Fighting continues in four locations.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy conducted three offensive actions, one of which is still ongoing. At the same time, it launched air strikes with guided bombs on Kherson.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 assault actions of the occupiers since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 19 air strikes, dropping 32 guided bombs, and also carried out 308 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 16 from rocket launcher systems.

Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has lost more than 11,000 units of military equipment - Syrsky14.04.25, 16:17 • 6002 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Pokrovsk
Lyman, Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kherson
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
