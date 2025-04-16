92 battles per day: occupiers attacked 29 times in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of this day, 92 combat engagements have taken place on the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers tried 29 times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's report.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 77 air strikes, using two missiles and dropping 128 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used more than a thousand kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out more than 4,700 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements - the report says.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Zapadny twice.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Nova Kruglyakivka, Bohuslavka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders stopped all five enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times near the settlements of Nadiya, Novosergiyivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove and towards Olhivka and Zelena Dolyna. Three battles are still ongoing.

Nine enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders five times in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and Stupochky.

Eight times the Russians advanced on the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Toretsk and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the occupiers have tried 29 times to advance to the positions of Ukrainian units. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bohdanivka and towards Stara Mykolaivka and Serhiivka. Air strikes were carried out on the settlements of Pokrovsk, Dovha Balka, Zorya, Nova Poltavka, Malinivka, Kalinivka, Shevchenko Pershe and Hrodivka.

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 138 occupiers were neutralized, 67 of them irrevocably. Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed seven units of automotive equipment, four motorcycles, six UAVs, and two cannons. In addition, they damaged one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, two motorcycles, and two Russian vehicles.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 15 times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Rozliv, Bahatyr and Pryvilne. Two battles have not subsided until now. Enemy aircraft struck the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Komyshevakha, Novodarivka and Verbove.

In the Huliaipol direction, Zaliznychne and Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders six times in the direction of the settlements of Lobkove, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Stepove, Kamyanske. Lukyanivske, Stepnohirsk and Kamyanske were subjected to air strikes. Fighting continues in four locations.

In the Pridniprovsk direction, the enemy conducted three offensive actions, one of which is still ongoing. At the same time, it launched air strikes with guided bombs on Kherson.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 assault actions of the occupiers since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy launched 19 air strikes, dropping 32 guided bombs, and also carried out 308 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 16 from rocket launcher systems.

