Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has lost more than 11,000 units of military equipment - Syrsky

Since the beginning of this year, the enemy has lost 11,583 units of automotive and special equipment. In total, since the beginning of 2024, more than 35,000 units of enemy equipment have been destroyed. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

The destruction of enemy logistics is one of the key tasks of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Thanks to the coordinated actions of Ukrainian defenders and the increasing drone strikes, hundreds of thousands of tons of ammunition, equipment and fuel did not reach the advanced units of the Russian occupiers directly. Since the beginning of this year, the enemy has lost 11,583 units of automotive and special equipment. - Syrskyi noted.

He noted that, in general, since the beginning of 2024, more than 35,000 units of enemy vehicles have been hit.

According to British intelligence estimates, the total losses of Russians in Ukraine since the beginning of 2025 have reached about 138,000 killed and wounded. In March 2025, daily losses amounted to 1,300 people.

On April 13, Russian troops lost 1,310 soldiers and 19 tanks in the war with Ukraine.