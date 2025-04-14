Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has lost more than 11,000 units of military equipment - Syrsky

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1836 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18746 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16110 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21180 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30438 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64010 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59889 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34051 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59636 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106883 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 18746 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52242 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64010 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
06:47 AM • 59889 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 167130 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23983 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21258 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22878 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24770 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27390 views
Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has lost more than 11,000 units of military equipment - Syrsky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5952 views

According to Syrsky, since the beginning of 2024, more than 35,000 units of enemy equipment have been hit. Destroying the enemy's logistics is a key task of the Defense Forces.

Since the beginning of the year, the enemy has lost more than 11,000 units of military equipment - Syrsky

Since the beginning of this year, the enemy has lost 11,583 units of automotive and special equipment. In total, since the beginning of 2024, more than 35,000 units of enemy equipment have been destroyed. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

The destruction of enemy logistics is one of the key tasks of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Thanks to the coordinated actions of Ukrainian defenders and the increasing drone strikes, hundreds of thousands of tons of ammunition, equipment and fuel did not reach the advanced units of the Russian occupiers directly. Since the beginning of this year, the enemy has lost 11,583 units of automotive and special equipment.

 - Syrskyi noted.

He noted that, in general, since the beginning of 2024, more than 35,000 units of enemy vehicles have been hit.

Let us remind you

According to British intelligence estimates, the total losses of Russians in Ukraine since the beginning of 2025 have reached about 138,000 killed and wounded. In March 2025, daily losses amounted to 1,300 people.

On April 13, Russian troops lost 1,310 soldiers and 19 tanks in the war with Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
