“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Heavy fighting in urban development of Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk - JFO “Khortytsia”

Heavy fighting in urban development of Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk - JFO “Khortytsia”

Kyiv  •  UNN

Heavy fighting continues in the urban areas of Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk. The enemy fired 140 artillery shells at Chasovyi Yar and over 80 at Toretsk, and lost equipment near Bila Hora.

Fierce fighting is taking place in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk in the urban areas. The enemy fired nearly 140 artillery shells at Ukrainian Armed Forces fortifications in Chasovyi Yar and over 80 in Toretsk.

This was reported by the Khortytsia military unit, UNN reports.

Details [1

With the support of artillery, the enemy continues to storm our positions at the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions. Heavy fighting continues in the urban areas of Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk. Almost 140 artillery shells were fired at our fortifications in Chasovyi Yar, and more than 80 in Toretsk

- , the statement said.

As noted, in the area of Bila Hora, the enemy attempted to attack with the support of armored vehicles. However, thanks to the effective use of drones, the Ukrainian military destroyed one enemy tank and an armored personnel carrier, and another tank and two armored combat vehicles were damaged.

In the direction of Shcherbynivka, the occupants used vehicles to deliver personnel. A convoy of five vehicles was destroyed by Ukrainian troops on the approach to the line of advance.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian troops continue to attack Toretsk in Donetsk region, but have not succeeded in ousting the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The most active fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy is constantly rotating troops.   

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
toretskToretsk
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising