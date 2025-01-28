Heavy fighting in urban development of Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk - JFO “Khortytsia”

Fierce fighting is taking place in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk in the urban areas. The enemy fired nearly 140 artillery shells at Ukrainian Armed Forces fortifications in Chasovyi Yar and over 80 in Toretsk.

This was reported by the Khortytsia military unit, UNN reports.

With the support of artillery, the enemy continues to storm our positions at the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions. Heavy fighting continues in the urban areas of Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk. Almost 140 artillery shells were fired at our fortifications in Chasovyi Yar, and more than 80 in Toretsk - , the statement said.

As noted, in the area of Bila Hora, the enemy attempted to attack with the support of armored vehicles. However, thanks to the effective use of drones, the Ukrainian military destroyed one enemy tank and an armored personnel carrier, and another tank and two armored combat vehicles were damaged.

In the direction of Shcherbynivka, the occupants used vehicles to deliver personnel. A convoy of five vehicles was destroyed by Ukrainian troops on the approach to the line of advance.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian troops continue to attack Toretsk in Donetsk region, but have not succeeded in ousting the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The most active fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy is constantly rotating troops.