Situation in Chasoviy Yar is complicated, but Russians could not cross the channel - Luhansk OTU spokesperson
Kyiv • UNN
A spokesperson for the Luhansk military operation denied information about the breakthrough of the Siversky Donets canal by Russian troops in Chasovyi Yar. Assault groups crossing the canal are being blocked and destroyed.
Currently, the situation in Chasovyi Yar remains difficult, but the occupiers have not been able to break through the Siverskyi Donets Canal, as previously reported by Bild. Some Russian assault groups are trying to cross the canal, but such attempts are immediately blocked and the groups are destroyed. Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the Luhansk operational and tactical group of troops, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.
Unfortunately, the situation in Chasovyi Yar is complicated, but the enemy has not been able to cross the canal, as Bild claims, there is no breakthrough there. Yes, some assault groups are trying to cross the canal, but such attempts are immediately blocked and the groups are destroyed. The line of the canal is controlled by our artillery and drones, so the equipment cannot pass through the canal, because for the equipment to pass, it is necessary to set up bridges. They can't do this because these attempts also end quickly
Context
The other day, Bild analyst Julian Röpke claimedthat Russian troops have broken through the Chasovo Yar defense south of the city and are planning to advance.
Recall
Yesterday, on October 22, Ivan Petrychak, a spokesman for the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, said that the Russian army managed to "break into" the Ukrainian defense line near Chasovyi Yar and cross the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal. Fighting continues.
Later, the spokesperson for the 24th King Danylo Brigade, Andriy Polukhin, denied this information in a comment to the media, noting that Russian small infantry groups enter Chasiv Yar but do not leave, as they are blocked by drone control.
"The occupants are there temporarily, our guys immediately knock them out. That is, it cannot be called a consolidation or an insertion, a movement along the defense line," said Polukhin.