Situation in Chasoviy Yar is complicated, but Russians could not cross the channel - Luhansk OTU spokesperson

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 3, 06:59 PM

April 3, 07:15 PM

April 3, 07:24 PM

02:06 AM

03:29 AM
April 3, 04:23 PM

April 3, 03:47 PM

April 3, 01:52 PM

April 3, 12:01 PM

April 3, 10:44 AM
Situation in Chasoviy Yar is complicated, but Russians could not cross the channel - Luhansk OTU spokesperson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19615 views

A spokesperson for the Luhansk military operation denied information about the breakthrough of the Siversky Donets canal by Russian troops in Chasovyi Yar. Assault groups crossing the canal are being blocked and destroyed.

Situation in Chasoviy Yar is complicated, but Russians could not cross the channel - Luhansk OTU spokesperson

Currently, the situation in Chasovyi Yar remains difficult, but the occupiers have not been able to break through the Siverskyi Donets Canal, as previously reported by Bild. Some Russian assault groups are trying to cross the canal, but such attempts are immediately blocked and the groups are destroyed. Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the Luhansk operational and tactical group of troops, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, the situation in Chasovyi Yar is complicated, but the enemy has not been able to cross the canal, as Bild claims, there is no breakthrough there. Yes, some assault groups are trying to cross the canal, but such attempts are immediately blocked and the groups are destroyed. The line of the canal is controlled by our artillery and drones, so the equipment cannot pass through the canal, because for the equipment to pass, it is necessary to set up bridges. They can't do this because these attempts also end quickly 

- Bobovnikova said.

Context

The other day, Bild analyst Julian Röpke claimedthat Russian troops have broken through the Chasovo Yar defense south of the city and are planning to advance.

Recall

Yesterday, on October 22, Ivan Petrychak, a spokesman for the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, said that the Russian army managed to "break into" the Ukrainian defense line near Chasovyi Yar and cross the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal. Fighting continues.

Later, the spokesperson for the 24th King Danylo Brigade, Andriy Polukhin, denied this information in a comment to the media, noting that Russian small infantry groups enter Chasiv Yar but do not leave, as they are blocked by drone control.

"The occupants are there temporarily, our guys immediately knock them out. That is, it cannot be called a consolidation or an insertion, a movement along the defense line," said Polukhin.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

