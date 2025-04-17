More than a third of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

More than a third of the 125 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.



In total, 125 combat clashes were recorded over the past day - reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 94 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used four missiles and dropped 154 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 2,764 kamikaze drones and carried out 6,659 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 104 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 19 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three control points, one air defense system, three artillery systems, one ammunition depot, as well as one electronic warfare station of the enemy," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops twice in the areas of Vovchansk and Zapadny.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Nova Kruglyakivka, Boguslavka, Zagryzove and towards Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Nadiya, Novosergiyivka, Grekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove and towards Olhivka and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky direction, in the areas of Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka and Verkhnyokamyansky, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops nine times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat clashes were recorded near Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 29 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Stara Mykolaivka and towards Serhiivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked our positions 15 times near Kostyantynopol, Rozliv, Privilne and towards Bahatyr.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, no combat clashes with the enemy were recorded last day.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled six enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Lobkove, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Stepove and near Kamyanske, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions - without success.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, 14 combat clashes took place last day. The enemy launched 23 air strikes, dropped 37 guided bombs, carried out 413 artillery shellings, including 17 from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

Enemy losses per day: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1200 soldiers and dozens of units of equipment