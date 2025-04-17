More than a third of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

$41.220.04
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2284 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 9690 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12375 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15835 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 22058 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37448 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49273 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64625 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83404 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113489 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 1024 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 13105 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83405 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84999 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96430 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2744 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 14023 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 111038 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53419 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53128 views
TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

More than a third of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3524 views

Over the past day, 125 combat clashes took place at the front, a third of which were in the Pokrovsky and Lyman directions. The enemy launched 94 air strikes and involved 2,764 kamikaze drones.

More than a third of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

More than a third of the 125 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 125 combat clashes were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 94 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used four missiles and dropped 154 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they involved 2,764 kamikaze drones and carried out 6,659 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 104 from multiple launch rocket systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 19 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three control points, one air defense system, three artillery systems, one ammunition depot, as well as one electronic warfare station of the enemy," the statement said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops twice in the areas of Vovchansk and Zapadny.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Nova Kruglyakivka, Boguslavka, Zagryzove and towards Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Nadiya, Novosergiyivka, Grekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove and towards Olhivka and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversky direction, in the areas of Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka and Verkhnyokamyansky, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops nine times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat clashes were recorded near Chasovoy Yar, Kurdyumivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 29 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Stara Mykolaivka and towards Serhiivka.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked our positions 15 times near Kostyantynopol, Rozliv, Privilne and towards Bahatyr.

In the Hulyaypilsky direction, no combat clashes with the enemy were recorded last day.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled six enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Lobkove, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Stepove and near Kamyanske, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions - without success.

In the Volyn and Polisky directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the Kursk direction, 14 combat clashes took place last day. The enemy launched 23 air strikes, dropped 37 guided bombs, carried out 413 artillery shellings, including 17 from multiple launch rocket systems," the statement said.

Enemy losses per day: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1200 soldiers and dozens of units of equipment17.04.25, 07:31 • 3788 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ugledar
Siversk
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kupyansk
