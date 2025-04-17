Enemy losses per day: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1200 soldiers and dozens of units of equipment

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 1652 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 8552 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 11923 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15455 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 21726 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37257 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49126 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64497 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83139 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113451 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
5m/s
34%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 50997 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 83718 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 41728 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32383 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 35788 views
Publications

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 12791 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83139 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84470 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96167 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM • 224692 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2530 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 13931 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 110953 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53342 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53051 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Enemy losses per day: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1200 soldiers and dozens of units of equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3954 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day the Russian army lost 1230 soldiers, 16 tanks and 54 armored vehicles. Dozens of artillery systems and other equipment were also destroyed.

Enemy losses per day: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1200 soldiers and dozens of units of equipment

In a day, the enemy lost 1230 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02.24.22 to 04.17.25:

- Personnel: 937,440 (+1230).

- Tanks: 10654 (+16).

- Armored combat vehicles: 22217 (+54).

- Artillery systems: 26442 (+65).

- MLRS: 1366 (+2).

- Air defense equipment: 1135 (+3).

- Aircraft: 370.

- Helicopters: 335.

- UAVs of operational-tactical level: 32925 (+88).

- Cruise missiles: 3145.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 44642 (+170).

- Special equipment: 3807 (+3).

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy. 15.04.25, 16:39 • 122392 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Brent
$66.76
Bitcoin
$84,772.90
S&P 500
$5,245.11
Tesla
$237.27
Газ TTF
$35.69
Золото
$3,341.81
Ethereum
$1,600.98