Enemy losses per day: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1200 soldiers and dozens of units of equipment

In a day, the enemy lost 1230 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02.24.22 to 04.17.25:

- Personnel: 937,440 (+1230).

- Tanks: 10654 (+16).

- Armored combat vehicles: 22217 (+54).

- Artillery systems: 26442 (+65).

- MLRS: 1366 (+2).

- Air defense equipment: 1135 (+3).

- Aircraft: 370.

- Helicopters: 335.

- UAVs of operational-tactical level: 32925 (+88).

- Cruise missiles: 3145.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 44642 (+170).

- Special equipment: 3807 (+3).

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.