Enemy losses per day: Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 1200 soldiers and dozens of units of equipment
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the day the Russian army lost 1230 soldiers, 16 tanks and 54 armored vehicles. Dozens of artillery systems and other equipment were also destroyed.
In a day, the enemy lost 1230 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02.24.22 to 04.17.25:
- Personnel: 937,440 (+1230).
- Tanks: 10654 (+16).
- Armored combat vehicles: 22217 (+54).
- Artillery systems: 26442 (+65).
- MLRS: 1366 (+2).
- Air defense equipment: 1135 (+3).
- Aircraft: 370.
- Helicopters: 335.
- UAVs of operational-tactical level: 32925 (+88).
- Cruise missiles: 3145.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 44642 (+170).
- Special equipment: 3807 (+3).
