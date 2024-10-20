Invaders advance on several fronts - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops advanced on the front line, in particular in Kruhlyakivka, Maksymilianivka and other localities.
At the front, the occupiers advanced in Kruhlyakivka, Maksymilianivka, near Petropavlivka, Chasovyi Yar, Hirnyk, Novoselidivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zhelannyi Druhyi and Zoryane. This was reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Recall
According to the General Staff, the situation was the hottest in the Kurakhove sector. It was there that terrorists, supported by aviation, attacked 50 times near Zoryane, Novodmytrivka, Zhelannyi Druhyi, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka and Katerynivka.
Defense forces regain positions near Liptsy in Kharkiv region - DeepState17.10.24, 02:51 • 95700 views