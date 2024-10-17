Defense forces regain positions near Liptsy in Kharkiv region - DeepState
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian forces regained positions near Liptsy in the Kharkiv region. At the same time, the enemy advanced near New York, Katerynivka, Selidove and Novoselidivka, and 112 combat engagements were recorded at the front.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have regained positions near Liptsy, Kharkiv region. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces regained positions near Lypky,
At the same time, the enemy advanced near New York, Katerynivka, Selydove and Novoselydivka.
Recall
In the frontline , 112 combat engagements were registered, 46 of them in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, used kamikaze drones and fired at Ukrainian troops' positions.