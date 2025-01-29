Heavy fighting in the Pokrovske sector and over 200 attacks on Chasovyi Yar - “Khortytsia” Joint Task Force

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 59765 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 85172 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105597 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108697 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128086 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103171 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132884 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103690 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113388 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116961 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101347 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 40862 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116291 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 46894 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110807 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 59765 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128086 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132884 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165096 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154982 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 15299 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 20099 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110807 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116291 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139451 views
Actual
Heavy fighting in the Pokrovske sector and over 200 attacks on Chasovyi Yar - “Khortytsia” Joint Task Force

Heavy fighting in the Pokrovske sector and over 200 attacks on Chasovyi Yar - “Khortytsia” Joint Task Force

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26753 views

Heavy fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector, with Russians concentrating their main attack efforts. The enemy fired 215 artillery rounds at Chasovyi Yar, losing a significant amount of equipment.

Yesterday, the main attack efforts of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine were concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupants also conducted 215 artillery attacks on Chasovyi Yar.

This was reported by the Khortytsia unit, UNNreported.

The enemy was actively advancing in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Serhiivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne and Ulakla. Fierce fighting continued in Lysivka, Zelene, Shevchenko, Novovasylivka, Nadiivka and Yantarne.

The defense forces are inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and measures are being taken to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating. In the Kharkiv sector, Russian assault groups tried to advance in Vovchansk and Starytsia, but suffered losses and retreated.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Bohuslavka. Near Pishchane, the occupiers tried to use armored vehicles to support the offensive, but as a result of fire damage, one tank was destroyed and the rest of the armored vehicles were damaged, forcing the enemy to abandon further attacks.

In the Lyman sector, Russians tried to break through near Novosergiyivka, Novoyehorivka and in Serebryany Forest, but Ukrainian troops held their positions.

The enemy also actively used motorized vehicles and armored vehicles in the Siverskyi sector, attacking Bilohorivka, positions near Verkhnekamianske and Ivan-Daryivka. The successful work of Ukrainian artillery and UAV operators resulted in the destruction of two Russian tanks, ten armored vehicles and six motorcycles.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants stormed Ukrainian fortifications in Chasiv Yar, near Bila Hora and Diliyivka. The fiercest fighting took place in Chasiv Yar itself, where the Russians fired 215 artillery rounds. At the same time, the enemy tried to evacuate damaged armored vehicles and the wounded, but a fire attack destroyed two armored personnel carriers and an armored repair and evacuation vehicle.

Fighting also continued in the Toretsk sector - near Dachne and in the urban area of Toretsk. Near Leonidivka, Ukrainian troops destroyed two armored vehicles and three cars used by the occupants to break through. Measures are underway to eliminate the remnants of the enemy assault groups.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil and Ulakla. Not far from Rozlyv, the Russians used equipment to transfer personnel to the front lines, but Ukrainian troops struck back, destroying two armored vehicles and four buggies, after which the remnants of the enemy troops retreated.

The units of the Defense Forces continue to fight with the enemy's superior forces, inflicting damage in order to maximize the potential of its offensive actions

- , the statement said.

Recall

Russian occupants have not yet managed to drive the Ukrainian military out of Toretsk, Donetsk region, despite very long and active attacks. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising