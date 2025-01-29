Yesterday, the main attack efforts of Russian troops in eastern Ukraine were concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupants also conducted 215 artillery attacks on Chasovyi Yar.

This was reported by the Khortytsia unit, UNNreported.

The enemy was actively advancing in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Serhiivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne and Ulakla. Fierce fighting continued in Lysivka, Zelene, Shevchenko, Novovasylivka, Nadiivka and Yantarne.

The defense forces are inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and measures are being taken to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating. In the Kharkiv sector, Russian assault groups tried to advance in Vovchansk and Starytsia, but suffered losses and retreated.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the areas of Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Bohuslavka. Near Pishchane, the occupiers tried to use armored vehicles to support the offensive, but as a result of fire damage, one tank was destroyed and the rest of the armored vehicles were damaged, forcing the enemy to abandon further attacks.

In the Lyman sector, Russians tried to break through near Novosergiyivka, Novoyehorivka and in Serebryany Forest, but Ukrainian troops held their positions.

The enemy also actively used motorized vehicles and armored vehicles in the Siverskyi sector, attacking Bilohorivka, positions near Verkhnekamianske and Ivan-Daryivka. The successful work of Ukrainian artillery and UAV operators resulted in the destruction of two Russian tanks, ten armored vehicles and six motorcycles.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants stormed Ukrainian fortifications in Chasiv Yar, near Bila Hora and Diliyivka. The fiercest fighting took place in Chasiv Yar itself, where the Russians fired 215 artillery rounds. At the same time, the enemy tried to evacuate damaged armored vehicles and the wounded, but a fire attack destroyed two armored personnel carriers and an armored repair and evacuation vehicle.

Fighting also continued in the Toretsk sector - near Dachne and in the urban area of Toretsk. Near Leonidivka, Ukrainian troops destroyed two armored vehicles and three cars used by the occupants to break through. Measures are underway to eliminate the remnants of the enemy assault groups.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked in the vicinity of Kostiantynopil and Ulakla. Not far from Rozlyv, the Russians used equipment to transfer personnel to the front lines, but Ukrainian troops struck back, destroying two armored vehicles and four buggies, after which the remnants of the enemy troops retreated.

The units of the Defense Forces continue to fight with the enemy's superior forces, inflicting damage in order to maximize the potential of its offensive actions - , the statement said.

Russian occupants have not yet managed to drive the Ukrainian military out of Toretsk, Donetsk region, despite very long and active attacks.