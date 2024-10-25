The enemy is trying to advance: fighting continues in the area of Chasovyi Yar
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops are trying to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar in the Kramatorsk sector. Over the last day, 125 combat engagements were registered, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors.
Fighting continues in the area of Chasovyi Yar, the enemy is trying to advance, UNN reports , citing a report from the General Staff.
Fighting continues in the area of Chasovyi Yar in the Kramatorsk sector, where the enemy is trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Novoyehorivka came under an air strike
Over the last day , 125 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy is actively using aviation and UAVs, having conducted 18 air strikes in the Kursk region.