Fighting in Chasovyi Yar continues, but Russians fail to capture it - Tregubov

Fighting continues in Chasovyi Yar, the situation is complicated and tense, but the Russians are not able to capture the city. This was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

There is still fighting in the city itself. There were some counterattacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russians are also trying to hide in the pipes of the canal that runs through the city and are trying to attack Ukrainian forces, including through this canal. In general, the situation is tense and complicated, but let's be honest, it has been complicated and tense for quite some time. For some reason, the Russians have not been able to occupy this settlement for months. Yes, it is important to them, yes, it is also relevant up there, yes, they are making every effort. But again, unfortunately, it is more about destroying the city than trying to capture it - Tregubov said.

The spokesman also commented on the situation in Velyka Novosilka. According to him, the enemy is conducting mixed assaults, using both infantry and equipment.

"Velyka Novosilka is currently in a difficult situation, and Ukrainian soldiers are doing everything to prevent further advances by the enemy. The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is now directly in our area of responsibility, and the most difficult areas, such as Velyka Novosilka and the Pokrovske direction, are under constant control," Tregubov said. "There is no complete encirclement there, there is a risk of operational encirclement, but efforts are being made to prevent it and to prevent Russians from blocking the approaches to the city," the spokesman noted.

He also added that the enemy has a large advantage in personnel in this area.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian troops have not made any advances on Chasiv Yar, which may be due to the accumulation of reserves.

