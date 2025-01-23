Fighting in Chasovyi Yar continues, but Russians fail to capture it - Tregubov

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100428 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108360 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111220 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131863 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103797 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135540 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103787 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113442 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116998 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Fighting in Chasovyi Yar continues, but Russians fail to capture it - Tregubov

Fighting in Chasovyi Yar continues, but Russians fail to capture it - Tregubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32718 views

Fighting continues in Chasovyi Yar, with Russians using the canal pipes to attack, but failing to capture the city.

Fighting continues in Chasovyi Yar, the situation is complicated and tense, but the Russians are not able to capture the city. This was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

There is still fighting in the city itself. There were some counterattacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russians are also trying to hide in the pipes of the canal that runs through the city and are trying to attack Ukrainian forces, including through this canal. In general, the situation is tense and complicated, but let's be honest, it has been complicated and tense for quite some time. For some reason, the Russians have not been able to occupy this settlement for months. Yes, it is important to them, yes, it is also relevant up there, yes, they are making every effort. But again, unfortunately, it is more about destroying the city than trying to capture it

- Tregubov said.

The spokesman also commented on the situation in Velyka Novosilka. According to him, the enemy is conducting mixed assaults, using both infantry and equipment.

"Velyka Novosilka is currently in a difficult situation, and Ukrainian soldiers are doing everything to prevent further advances by the enemy. The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is now directly in our area of responsibility, and the most difficult areas, such as Velyka Novosilka and the Pokrovske direction, are under constant control," Tregubov said. "There is no complete encirclement there, there is a risk of operational encirclement, but efforts are being made to prevent it and to prevent Russians from blocking the approaches to the city," the spokesman noted.

He also added that the enemy has a large advantage in personnel in this area.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russian troops have not made any advances on Chasiv Yar, which may be due to the accumulation of reserves.

Russians advance in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions - DeepState21.01.25, 02:28 • 107402 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv

