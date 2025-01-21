Russians advance in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions - DeepState

On the night of January 21, Russian troops advanced in a number of settlements in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. This was reported by the DeepState OSINT project on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to DeepState, the enemy continues to occupy territories in the Donetsk region.

The enemy advanced in Dvorichna, Velyka Novosilka, near Nadiya Uspenivka and Slovianka. - the post says.

In Luhansk region, Russians advanced near the village of Nadiya. In Kharkiv region, the enemy advanced in Dvorichna.

Recall

Over the last day, 151 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the enemy launched 46 air and 3 missile attacks. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy carried out 72 assault attacks.