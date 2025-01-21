Russians advance in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions - DeepState

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 105850 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 104811 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 112807 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 115223 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 138454 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105170 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 140355 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103923 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113550 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117050 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 91983 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 120852 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 67797 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 77361 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 57370 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 105850 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 138454 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 140355 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 171055 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 160608 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 57345 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 77340 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 120850 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123992 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141993 views
Russians advance in Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions - DeepState

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107403 views

Russian troops advanced in several localities in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. Over the past day, 151 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 46 air and 3 missile strikes.

On the night of January 21, Russian troops advanced in a number of settlements in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions. This was reported by the DeepState OSINT project on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to DeepState, the enemy continues to occupy territories in the Donetsk region.

The enemy advanced in Dvorichna, Velyka Novosilka, near Nadiya Uspenivka and Slovianka.

- the post says.

In Luhansk region, Russians advanced near the village of Nadiya. In Kharkiv region, the enemy advanced in Dvorichna.

Recall

Over the last day, 151 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the enemy launched 46 air and 3 missile attacks. The most intense fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy carried out 72 assault attacks.

Vita Zelenetska

War
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising