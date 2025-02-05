Military on the situation in Chasovyi Yar: the enemy is attacking en masse

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55278 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101014 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104547 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121616 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101827 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128281 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103444 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113272 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116892 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161536 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105358 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101652 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82468 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110436 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104824 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121615 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128280 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161535 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151739 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183899 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104824 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 110436 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138051 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139815 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167629 views
Military on the situation in Chasovyi Yar: the enemy is attacking en masse

Military on the situation in Chasovyi Yar: the enemy is attacking en masse

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25717 views

A representative of the 24th Brigade reported a change in enemy tactics in Chasovyi Yar. The occupiers are massively using armored personnel carriers for assaults, as well as artillery and aviation.

In Chasovyi Yar, Donetsk region, Russia is throwing large numbers of enemy groups into armored personnel carriers for assaults. The occupiers are using equipment, artillery ammunition and aircraft.

This was reported by Ivan Petrychak, a representative of the press service of the 24th Brigade named after King Danylo, during a telethon, UNN reports .

The enemy's tactics are now mixed. Earlier, we said that the enemy was coming in small groups and marching towards our positions for kilometers and kilometers, but now the enemy obviously wants to save time and is throwing a lot of armored personnel carriers at enemy groups. The enemy's tactic is to rely on the mass of people they bring in on armored vehicles. This infantry is dispersed, the infantry that was not killed then regroups, and we fight from the basements in the buildings. From the bushes and forests, they try to unite, renew their forces in groups and storm

- Petrychak said.

Petrychak commented on the reasons for the slow progress of Russians in construction.

There is a lot of enemy. The enemy is storming en masse, using equipment, artillery ammunition, and aviation - this is their scorched earth method. The enemy, when it cannot pass with infantry, destroys possible areas where the Ukrainian military are working. After that, the enemy repeats its assaults with a large number of infantry

- Petrychak explained. 

Addendum Addendum

At the end of January, the “Khortytsia” military unit stated that fierce fighting in the urban area was taking place in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk .

 On February 2, Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, reported that the occupiers were bogged down in urban fighting in Chasovyi Yar, Toretsk. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
donetskDonetsk

