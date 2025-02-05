Military on the situation in Chasovyi Yar: the enemy is attacking en masse

In Chasovyi Yar, Donetsk region, Russia is throwing large numbers of enemy groups into armored personnel carriers for assaults. The occupiers are using equipment, artillery ammunition and aircraft.

This was reported by Ivan Petrychak, a representative of the press service of the 24th Brigade named after King Danylo, during a telethon, UNN reports .

The enemy's tactics are now mixed. Earlier, we said that the enemy was coming in small groups and marching towards our positions for kilometers and kilometers, but now the enemy obviously wants to save time and is throwing a lot of armored personnel carriers at enemy groups. The enemy's tactic is to rely on the mass of people they bring in on armored vehicles. This infantry is dispersed, the infantry that was not killed then regroups, and we fight from the basements in the buildings. From the bushes and forests, they try to unite, renew their forces in groups and storm - Petrychak said.

Petrychak commented on the reasons for the slow progress of Russians in construction.

There is a lot of enemy. The enemy is storming en masse, using equipment, artillery ammunition, and aviation - this is their scorched earth method. The enemy, when it cannot pass with infantry, destroys possible areas where the Ukrainian military are working. After that, the enemy repeats its assaults with a large number of infantry - Petrychak explained.

At the end of January, the “Khortytsia” military unit stated that fierce fighting in the urban area was taking place in Chasovyi Yar and Toretsk .

On February 2, Viktor Tregubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, reported that the occupiers were bogged down in urban fighting in Chasovyi Yar, Toretsk.