Weather in Ukraine on July 14: where to expect thunderstorms and heat up to +37° 14 July 2025

US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
July 13, 06:39 PM • 12260 views
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM • 38006 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 68019 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 90965 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 110754 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 101132 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 83771 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 227310 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 222620 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 168101 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Payments after childbirth and support for schoolchildren: the Cabinet of Ministers prepared new social solutionsJuly 13, 07:06 PM • 12265 views
FPV drone attack in Kharkiv region: four police officers woundedJuly 13, 07:29 PM • 3900 views
Zelenskyy announced new long-range strikes on Russian territoryJuly 13, 09:48 PM • 3366 views
Night attack on Kharkiv region: "Shaheds" damaged an industrial enterprise in Chuhuiv12:17 AM • 5618 views
Merz: Trump's 30% tariffs will hit German exports "in the heart"12:46 AM • 6072 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 227309 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 222619 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 205706 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 225605 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 254583 views
Weather in Ukraine on July 14: where to expect thunderstorms and heat up to +37° 14 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

On Monday, July 14, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. Short-term rains, thunderstorms, in places hail and squalls will pass in the west, while the rest of the territory will be without precipitation.

Weather in Ukraine on July 14: where to expect thunderstorms and heat up to +37°

On Monday, July 14, most of Ukraine will experience variable cloudiness. This was reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rains will pass in the western regions; thunderstorms during the day, in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s, in the Left Bank of the country north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. Temperature in the south and east of the country 29-34°, in places severe heat 35-37°; in the rest of the territory during the day 26-31°. In the Carpathians during the day 18-23°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be mostly sunny, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature - 29-31°.

18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline construction13.07.25, 13:58 • 17948 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

