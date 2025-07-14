Weather in Ukraine on July 14: where to expect thunderstorms and heat up to +37° 14 July 2025

On Monday, July 14, most of Ukraine will experience variable cloudiness. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rains will pass in the western regions; thunderstorms during the day, in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s, in the Left Bank of the country north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. Temperature in the south and east of the country 29-34°, in places severe heat 35-37°; in the rest of the territory during the day 26-31°. In the Carpathians during the day 18-23° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be mostly sunny, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature - 29-31°.

