Weather in Ukraine on July 14: where to expect thunderstorms and heat up to +37° 14 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
On Monday, July 14, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. Short-term rains, thunderstorms, in places hail and squalls will pass in the west, while the rest of the territory will be without precipitation.
On Monday, July 14, most of Ukraine will experience variable cloudiness. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, short-term rains will pass in the western regions; thunderstorms during the day, in some areas hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.
Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s, in the Left Bank of the country north-westerly, 7-12 m/s. Temperature in the south and east of the country 29-34°, in places severe heat 35-37°; in the rest of the territory during the day 26-31°. In the Carpathians during the day 18-23°
In Kyiv and the region on Monday, it will be mostly sunny, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature - 29-31°.
