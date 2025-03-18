Russian troops tried to break through the defense in the area of Kostyantynopil and Privilne - OSУV "Khortytsia"
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in several directions, including near Vovchansk, Chasovoy Yar and Kostyantynopil. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defense.
Over the past day, the enemy tried to attack in the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsk directions. This was reported in the OSUV "Khortytsia", writes UNN.
Details
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in Vovchansk yesterday. The enemy's attack failed, after the fire damage was inflicted, the enemy refused to move further.
In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor army attacked our defensive fortifications near Kamyanka, Doroshivka, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zagryzovo. The arrangement of crossings and the preparation of personnel for relocation to the western bank of the Oskil River in the Krasne Pershe, Matyusivka and Dvorichna districts continue. The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent such relocation.
In the Lyman direction, the occupying army attacked the fortifications of the Defense Forces near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Nove and Yampolivka. No loss of our positions was allowed.
In the Siversk direction, our soldiers restrained the attacks of the occupiers and prevented the deterioration of the tactical situation near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske. The enemy suffered fire damage.
In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, assault actions of various intensities took place in the areas of Minkivka, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Diliivka, Druzhba, Leonidivka, Dachne and Toretsk. The enemy intensified offensive actions to improve its tactical position along the canal in Chasovoy Yar. The enemy suffered losses and did not achieve its goal.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor army advanced with the involvement of equipment in the area of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Mykolaivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, Oleksiivka, Kotlyne and Lysivka. Enemy attacks were repulsed, the enemy was defeated, and equipment was destroyed.
In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Kostyantynopol and Pryvilne. In the direction of Vesele, the occupiers attacked with the use of four armored vehicles. In response, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one armored vehicle, the other three returned to the starting area. The search and destruction of enemy manpower continues. Ukrainian soldiers are holding the defense, destroying the superior forces of the occupiers.
