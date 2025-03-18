Almost half of the fighting on the front is in two directions: General Staff updated the map of hostilities
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, 155 battles took place on the front, almost half of which were in the Pokrovsky and Toretsky directions. Ukrainian troops repelled numerous enemy attacks, inflicting significant losses.
155 battles took place on the front line last day, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on March 18, showing a map of hostilities for March 17, writes UNN.
In general, 155 combat clashes were recorded over the past day
Yesterday, the enemy launched 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 139 KABs, and involved 2,506 kamikaze drones for destruction. The enemy also carried out 5,771 artillery shellings, including 145 from rocket salvo fire systems.
"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts, one air defense system, three missile troops and artillery of the Russian invaders," the report says.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried in vain to advance once in the area of Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk direction, there were nine attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, Kamyanka, Zapadne, Kruglyakivka and Bohuslavka.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times. He tried to advance in the areas of Balka Zhuravka, Yampolivka, Novomykhailivka, Novy, Olgivka, Zarichny and Zelena Dolyna.
In the Siversky direction, our troops repelled three enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Bilohorivka and in the direction of Verkhnokamyanske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Stupochki, Predtechine and Kurdyumivka.
Over the past day, in the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units 25 times near Toretsk, Dachne, Druzhba, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka and Leonidivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped 44 assault actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druhe, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Novopavlivka, Kotline, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Bohdanivka, Lysivka and Andriivka.
In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks by invaders in the areas of Oleksiivka, Privilne and Kostyantynopol, as well as in the direction of Vesele and Rozliv.
In the Huliaipilsky direction, the Defense Forces stopped ten enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novosilka and Novopil.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks in the areas of the settlements of Stepove and Lobkove.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, our defenders successfully stopped one enemy attack.
In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks by invaders over the past day, the enemy also launched 30 air strikes, using 42 KABs in the process, and carried out 301 shellings, nine of which were from MLRS," the report says.
