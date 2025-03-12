259 combat clashes in 24 hours: where it's hottest - General Staff map
Kyiv • UNN
259 combat clashes took place during the day. The Russian Federation launched 2 missile and 74 air strikes, carried out more than 5,000 shellings, and involved 2,285 kamikaze drones.
259 battles took place on the front in 24 hours, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on March 12, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.
In general, 259 combat clashes took place over the past day
The enemy launched two missile strikes using two missiles, as well as 74 air strikes, dropping 116 guided bombs on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand shellings, 156 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and involved 2,285 kamikaze drones for destruction.
Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian invaders.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions eight times in the directions of the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk over the past day.
In the Kupyansk direction, 13 attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Nova Kruglyakivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Bohuslavka and Zahryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 33 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Cherveshchyna, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove and Zelena Dolyna.
In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled six assaults by the occupying forces near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, 14 combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Maiske, Chasovoy Yar and Stupochky.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 32 attacks near the settlements of Bila Hora, Diliivka, Dachne, Druzhba, Kurdyumivka and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 68 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Novotoretske, Vodyane Druhe, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zelene, Zvirove, Leontovychi, Serhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Oleksiivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyarivka, Ulakly and Andriivka.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried in vain 18 times to break through near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Privilne, Skudne, Vilne Pole and Burlatske.
In the Huliaipilsky direction, 15 combat clashes with the enemy took place in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Novosilka and Novopil.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out nine offensive actions in the directions of the settlements of Novodanylivka, Stepove, Pyatikhatky, Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and Lobkove.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of the positions of our defenders, without success.
In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 33 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 22 air strikes using 28 guided air bombs, and also carried out 280 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including nine from rocket salvo fire systems.
