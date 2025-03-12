259 combat clashes in 24 hours: where it's hottest - General Staff map

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17018 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107836 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169309 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106668 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 343198 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173559 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144861 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196128 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124853 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

259 combat clashes in 24 hours: where it's hottest - General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25770 views

259 combat clashes took place during the day. The Russian Federation launched 2 missile and 74 air strikes, carried out more than 5,000 shellings, and involved 2,285 kamikaze drones.

259 combat clashes in 24 hours: where it's hottest - General Staff map

259 battles took place on the front in 24 hours, most of them in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on March 12, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In general, 259 combat clashes took place over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

The enemy launched two missile strikes using two missiles, as well as 74 air strikes, dropping 116 guided bombs on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, it carried out more than five thousand shellings, 156 of them from rocket salvo fire systems, and involved 2,285 kamikaze drones for destruction.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions eight times in the directions of the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk over the past day.

In the Kupyansk direction, 13 attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Nova Kruglyakivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Bohuslavka and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 33 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Cherveshchyna, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Yampolivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled six assaults by the occupying forces near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 14 combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Maiske, Chasovoy Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 32 attacks near the settlements of Bila Hora, Diliivka, Dachne, Druzhba, Kurdyumivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 68 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Novotoretske, Vodyane Druhe, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zelene, Zvirove, Leontovychi, Serhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Oleksiivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyarivka, Ulakly and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried in vain 18 times to break through near the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Privilne, Skudne, Vilne Pole and Burlatske.

In the Huliaipilsky direction, 15 combat clashes with the enemy took place in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Novosilka and Novopil.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out nine offensive actions in the directions of the settlements of Novodanylivka, Stepove, Pyatikhatky, Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and Lobkove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked twice in the direction of the positions of our defenders, without success.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 33 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched 22 air strikes using 28 guided air bombs, and also carried out 280 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including nine from rocket salvo fire systems.

More than 1400 Russian Armed Forces servicemen deployed in the occupied Crimea were killed: what is happening in the TOT11/19/24, 10:20 AM • 15821 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

