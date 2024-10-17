Occupants attacked 6 settlements in Donetsk region with drones, artillery and bombs overnight: three wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russians shelled 6 settlements in Donetsk region. 29 civilian objects, including 25 residential buildings, were damaged.
Three residents of Donetsk region were injured as a result of enemy shelling over the past day, October 16. Russian troops struck 2,922 times at the front line and residential areas, UNN reports, citing the regional police.
Details
The attacks took place in 6 localities: the towns of Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and the villages of Mykolaivka and Romanivka.
29 civilian objects were damaged, including 25 residential buildings.
Russians hit Pokrovsk with a FAB-250 bomb with an UMPK module and artillery, wounding a civilian and damaging 17 private houses and a gas pipeline.
In Chasovyi Yar , an artillery shell injured a person and damaged a private house.
Mykolayivka was attacked by the occupants with a drone and artillery - there is a wounded man, a private house, a social facility and two cars were damaged.
In Kurakhove, 2 private houses were damaged, in Romanivka - 4.
