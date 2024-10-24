Defense forces hold Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops continue to hold Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, despite the enemy's attempts to break through. The occupiers operate in small groups of 200-300 meters apart, mostly at night.
Ukrainian troops are holding Chasiv Yar in the Bakhmut district of Donetsk region. This was stated by the acting platoon commander of the Rubpak company of the 24th separate assault battalion (SSB) Aidar Stanislav Bunyatov during a telethon, reports a correspondent of UNN.
We are holding Chasiv Yar for now. The enemy is trying to bypass from the side of the crossing, from the right flank and from the left side of Kalynivka
According to him, the enemy sometimes manages to break through because it uses many small groups that move at a distance of 200-300 meters from each other, mostly at night.
This way, they accumulate at the points at the beginning of the assault, and only then do they start storming our positions. Yes, not all of the enemy's attacks can be repelled, but we are trying, and the work is in full swing all day long
He also emphasized that the enemy is quite active and needs a decisive response, because it understands only force.
Addendum
On October 23, Anastasia Bobovnikova , a spokeswoman for the Luhansk operational and tactical group of troops, statedthat the situation in Chasovyi Yar remains difficult, but the occupiers have not been able to break through the Siversky Donets Canal, as previously reported by Bild. Some russian assault groups are trying to cross the canal, but such attempts are immediately blocked and the groups are destroyed.
SBU detains UAV operator who directed enemy artillery at his brigade during the battle for Chasiv Yar15.10.24, 10:07 • 16756 views