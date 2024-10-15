SBU detains UAV operator who directed enemy artillery at his brigade during the battle for Chasiv Yar
A 22-year-old UAV operator of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was recruited by the FSB and passed the location of his unit to the enemy during the fighting for Chasiv Yar. The SBU exposed the traitor, preventing attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.
Law enforcement detained another FSB agent in Donetsk region. He was a 22-year-old operator of unmanned aerial systems of one of the combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which holds the defense in the Kramatorsk direction. This was reported by UNH with reference to the SBU.
According to the SBU, in 2023, the contractor was remotely recruited by an FSB officer, Dmitry Pavlovich Sorokolotov. He came to the attention of the occupiers because of his pro-Kremlin comments in Russian Telegram channels, where he supported Russia's war against Ukraine.
Reportedly, the traitor "leaked" to the enemy special service the location of his UAV unit, which was engaged in adjusting fire on the Rashists attacking Chasiv Yar. the Russians planned to use this information to strike at the positions of Ukrainian drones, which prevented the Rashists from breaking through to the city. The agent also tried to pass on to the FSB the coordinates of other Ukrainian armed forces units in the Chasiv Yar area.
The SBU military counterintelligence exposed the traitor in advance and thus prevented enemy attacks on the locations of Ukrainian troops.
During the searches, the law enforcers seized cell phones with evidence of working for the enemy.
Based on the collected materials, the SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).
The traitor is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.