The “mole” who spied for Russia in Volyn was sentenced to 15 years in prison
Kyiv • UNN
A court sentenced a Russian agent who spied for enemy special services in Volyn to 15 years in prison. The enemy agent was a 40-year-old assistant to the head of the department of the local border guard detachment, who was remotely recruited by the FSB. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.
Details
According to the SBU, the agent, on the instructions of the Russian secret service, collected information about the locations, routes and available weapons of the Defense Forces involved in the defense of the region. The occupiers were most interested in the locations of the fortifications and the estimated number of Ukrainian troops on the defensive lines.
SBU counterintelligence officers detained the traitor in June this year and identified his Russian supervisor. He was Oleksiy Dobrytskyi, a career FSB officer stationed in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.
Based on the SBU materials, the court sentenced the mole to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of military rank.
According to the investigation, the border guard came to the attention of the FSB while serving in eastern Ukraine. He was later sent to Volyn region.
In exchange for cooperation with the occupiers, the offender expected to be "evacuated" to Russia and to take up a "position" in the Russian military.
Based on the evidence collected by the SBU investigators, the agent was found guilty under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).
