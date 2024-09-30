ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
SBU detains Russian agent who spied on air defense in Cherkasy region

SBU detains Russian agent who spied on air defense in Cherkasy region

 • 16734 views

The SBU detained an FSB agent who was collecting information on the location of the Ukrainian air defense in Cherkasy region. The 45-year-old man was transmitting data to prepare missile and drone attacks and faces life imprisonment.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB agent who was spying on air defense positions in Cherkasy region to prepare new missile and drone attacks.

Writes UNN with a reference to the SBU.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another FSB agent in Cherkasy who was collecting information on the location of the Ukrainian Air Defense units in the region. He was reconnoitering the permanent locations and combat positions of Ukrainian forces defending the airspace of Cherkasy region. 

According to the SBU, the agent was interested in anti-aircraft missile systems, radar stations and mobile fire groups, as well as the locations and security systems of National Guard units. A 45-year-old resident of Cherkasy, who was looking for a quick buck on Telegram channels, was recruited by the FSB remotely.

Image

On the instructions of his Russian supervisors, he moved around the region, covertly recording the locations of the Ukrainian military and asking his friends for information under the guise of ordinary conversations. The agent transferred the data he obtained to Google maps with photos, which he was going to pass on to Russian special services.

This data was planned to be used to prepare new missile and drone attacks on the region, bypassing air defense systems. However, the SBU detected the agent in advance and detained him during reconnaissance near a military facility. A cell phone with evidence of cooperation with the FSB was seized from him. The agent was served a notice of suspicion of high treason under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He is in custody without the possibility of bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The operation was conducted by the SBU in Cherkasy region with the support of the regional Prosecutor's Office.

Recall 

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the detention in Vinnytsia region of an agent of the Russian Federation'sFS, who was “tailing” Ukrainian army convoys to find out their routes and adjust their attacks.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

