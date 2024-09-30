SBU detains Russian agent who spied on air defense in Cherkasy region

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB agent who was spying on air defense positions in Cherkasy region to prepare new missile and drone attacks.

Writes UNN with a reference to the SBU.

The Security Service of Ukraine detained another FSB agent in Cherkasy who was collecting information on the location of the Ukrainian Air Defense units in the region. He was reconnoitering the permanent locations and combat positions of Ukrainian forces defending the airspace of Cherkasy region.

According to the SBU, the agent was interested in anti-aircraft missile systems, radar stations and mobile fire groups, as well as the locations and security systems of National Guard units. A 45-year-old resident of Cherkasy, who was looking for a quick buck on Telegram channels, was recruited by the FSB remotely.

On the instructions of his Russian supervisors, he moved around the region, covertly recording the locations of the Ukrainian military and asking his friends for information under the guise of ordinary conversations. The agent transferred the data he obtained to Google maps with photos, which he was going to pass on to Russian special services.

This data was planned to be used to prepare new missile and drone attacks on the region, bypassing air defense systems. However, the SBU detected the agent in advance and detained him during reconnaissance near a military facility. A cell phone with evidence of cooperation with the FSB was seized from him. The agent was served a notice of suspicion of high treason under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He is in custody without the possibility of bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The operation was conducted by the SBU in Cherkasy region with the support of the regional Prosecutor's Office.

