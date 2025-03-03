Spokesman of the OSUV "Khortytsia" on Toretsk and Chasiv Yar: a difficult hell, but the cities are holding on
Kyiv • UNN
Viktor Trehubov reported on prolonged urban battles in Toretsk and Chasiv Yar, where the situation remains complicated. The occupiers are trying to bypass Chasiv Yar from the north, but the Ukrainian forces continue to hold the defense.
In Toretsk and Chasiv Yar, urban battles have been ongoing for a long time; there is daily horror, but the cities are holding on. This was stated by the spokesperson of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia," Viktor Trehubov, during a telethon, reports UNN.
Toretsk and Chasiv Yar are a very long and complicated hell. In both cities, urban battles have been ongoing for a long time, for months, almost a year in the case of Chasiv Yar. It should be understood that this is a daily nightmare, but nevertheless, these cities are holding on.
In the case of Chasiv Yar, they are trying to bypass it from the north, but they are not achieving success. Some positions there are being destroyed, the positions simply cannot hold, and the Ukrainian forces are forced to retreat. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian forces are defending in both of these cities.
Supplement
Trehubov reported that the Russian occupiers are still very actively advancing towards Pishchane, trying to intercept positions, but they complain that Ukrainian drones dominate the air.