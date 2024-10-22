General Staff: more than half of the fighting is in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, the enemy is firing at Chasove Yar with air strikes
There were 73 combat engagements in the early hours of the day, the most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, launched air strikes, and shelled the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.
Since the beginning of the day, 73 battles have taken place at the front, the hottest ones in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, with almost half of all the clashes in the former taking place near Selydove, in the Kramatorsk direction the enemy struck Chasovyi Yar with unguided aerial missiles and is conducting assault operations near Vasyukivka. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary as of 16 hours on October 22, UNN reports.
The enemy continues to try to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, and the Defense Forces are holding back the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them. Today, the number of enemy attacks has increased to 73. The enemy continues to be most active on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where it conducted about sixty percent of all combat operations on the territory of Ukraine
The situation in these areas is as follows:
In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk. Three firefights are ongoing. The situation is under control.
The enemy attacked our positions six times in the Kupyansk direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Pishchane, Kolisnykivka and Lozova. The fighting continues.
In the Lyman sector, enemy units attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Terny and Torske. Ukrainian troops have repelled seven enemy attacks in this sector since the beginning of the day. One firefight is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders are conducting assault operations near Vasyukivka. They attacked Chasovyi Yar with unguided aerial missiles.
In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor's aviation struck near Druzhba with unguided aerial missiles, and terrorists dropped three UAVs in the Petrivka area.
The largest number of combat engagements was registered in the Pokrovsk sector. Thus, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka and Selydove. Almost half of all the clashes took place near Selydove. Defense forces have already repelled 16 enemy attacks in the area, holding back the enemy's offensive. The enemy also dropped five guided aerial bombs in the area of Myrnohrad.
In the Kurakhove sector, the militants attacked our units 15 times, trying to advance near Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Horoshne, Katerynivka and Antonivka. The fighting continues.
At the Vremivsky direction, the invaders are attacking the positions of Ukrainian troops, trying to advance to Bohoyavlenka from Vuhledar and Vodiane.
In the Orikhiv direction, enemy aircraft struck the area of Mala Tokmachka with anti-aircraft guns.
In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made two attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, and firefights continue.
According to the General Staff, the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. In particular, the settlements of Myropillya, Novooleksandrivka, Novenke, Bunyakyne, Lisne, Velyka Pysarivka, Hirsk, Mykhalchyna Sloboda and Mkhy were hit by artillery fire. In addition, Russian terrorists dropped guided aerial bombs on Bilovody, Kindrativka and Malushyne. Also, Russian invaders conducted seven air strikes in Kursk region today, using seven KABs.
