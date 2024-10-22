General Staff: more than half of the fighting is in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, the enemy is firing at Chasove Yar with air strikes

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

+9°
0m/s
66%
South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 3, 06:22 PM

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM
04:00 AM

April 3, 07:36 PM

April 3, 03:43 PM

April 3, 03:18 PM

General Staff: more than half of the fighting is in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, the enemy is firing at Chasove Yar with air strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25050 views

There were 73 combat engagements in the early hours of the day, the most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, launched air strikes, and shelled the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

General Staff: more than half of the fighting is in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, the enemy is firing at Chasove Yar with air strikes

Since the beginning of the day, 73 battles have taken place at the front, the hottest ones in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, with almost half of all the clashes in the former taking place near Selydove, in the Kramatorsk direction the enemy struck Chasovyi Yar with unguided aerial missiles and is conducting assault operations near Vasyukivka. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a summary as of 16 hours on October 22, UNN reports.

The enemy continues to try to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory, and the Defense Forces are holding back the invaders, inflicting significant losses on them. Today, the number of enemy attacks has increased to 73. The enemy continues to be most active on the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where it conducted about sixty percent of all combat operations on the territory of Ukraine

- reported the General Staff.

The situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants stormed the positions of our units four times in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk. Three firefights are ongoing. The situation is under control.

The enemy attacked our positions six times in the Kupyansk direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Pishchane, Kolisnykivka and Lozova. The fighting continues.

In the Lyman sector, enemy units attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Terny and Torske. Ukrainian troops have repelled seven enemy attacks in this sector since the beginning of the day. One firefight is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders are conducting assault operations near Vasyukivka. They attacked Chasovyi Yar with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Toretsk sector, the aggressor's aviation struck near Druzhba with unguided aerial missiles, and terrorists dropped three UAVs in the Petrivka area.

The largest number of combat engagements was registered in the Pokrovsk sector. Thus, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka and Selydove. Almost half of all the clashes took place near Selydove. Defense forces have already repelled 16 enemy attacks in the area, holding back the enemy's offensive. The enemy also dropped five guided aerial bombs in the area of Myrnohrad.

In the Kurakhove sector, the militants attacked our units 15 times, trying to advance near Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Horoshne, Katerynivka and Antonivka. The fighting continues.

At the Vremivsky direction, the invaders are attacking the positions of Ukrainian troops, trying to advance to Bohoyavlenka from Vuhledar and Vodiane.

In the Orikhiv direction, enemy aircraft struck the area of Mala Tokmachka with anti-aircraft guns.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy made two attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, and firefights continue.

According to the General Staff, the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. In particular, the settlements of Myropillya, Novooleksandrivka, Novenke, Bunyakyne, Lisne, Velyka Pysarivka, Hirsk, Mykhalchyna Sloboda and Mkhy were hit by artillery fire. In addition, Russian terrorists dropped guided aerial bombs on Bilovody, Kindrativka and Malushyne. Also, Russian invaders conducted seven air strikes in Kursk region today, using seven KABs.

Russian troops “wedged” into the defense line near Chasovyi Yar - 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade22.10.24, 16:11 • 16397 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Chernihiv
Sums
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
