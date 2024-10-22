Russian troops “wedged” into the defense line near Chasovyi Yar - 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army has crossed the Seversky Donets-Donbas canal and “wedged” itself into the Ukrainian defense line near Chasovyi Yar. Fierce fighting continues, and the situation remains critically difficult due to the numerical superiority of Russian infantry.
The Russian army managed to "wedge" into the Ukrainian defense line near Chasovyi Yar and cross the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal. Fighting continues. This was reported by Ivan Petrychak, a spokesman for the press service of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo, on "Suspilne. Studio", reports UNN.
Unfortunately, the other day the occupiers managed to penetrate our defense line by crossing the canal. We are working to destroy this enemy. Fierce fighting is ongoing
A representative of the press service of the 24th Brigade said that the situation has been tense over the past month and there has not been a single day when the occupiers have not tried to storm the city. the Russians are trying to destroy everything, using aviation, added Petrychak.
According to him, Russian troops adapted to the weather conditions and managed to cross the Siversky Donets-Donbas channel .
It's sunny during the day, it rains at night and in the evening, so there was a lot of fog, and the occupiers used the weather change in their favor to cross the channel. It is currently blocked, localization work is underway, and all the brigade's forces are now focused on destroying the occupier in the square where it is currently blocked. The situation is under control
According to him, the situation in the area of responsibility of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade remains critically difficult, as the Russian army's infantry outnumbered. The Russians are also trying to "push through" the front and "break through" the Ukrainian defense line, as well as shelling Chasiv Yar with aircraft, unguided missiles, Grad MLRS, etc., but the defense of the city continues, Petrychak said.
