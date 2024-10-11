Sybiha arranges visit of French Foreign Minister to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot. They discussed further steps ahead of important international events and agreed on Barrot's visit to Ukraine.
Details
"In the framework of President Zelenskyy's visit to France, I had a constructive exchange of views with my French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot. We coordinated further steps on the eve of important international events and agreed on the organization of Minister Barrot's visit to Ukraine," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.
