ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 62621 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 102961 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166189 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137399 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142889 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138942 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181839 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112058 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172433 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104742 views

Zelenskyy personally presented the Victory Plan to Macron: they discussed points and strategy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21188 views

The President of Ukraine presented the Victory Plan to his French counterpart and discussed the strategy. The parties agreed to jointly produce weapons and prepare for the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally presented the Victory Plan to French President Emmanuel Macron  - they discussed the document's points and strategy, UNN reports.

"In France, I personally presented the Victory Plan to President Macron. We discussed the points of the Plan and our strategy in detail. Thank you for the productive conversation and all the questions that help us form a common view on how to bring peace closer. We appreciate France's leadership on this path and agreed to work further at the team level to fill in our steps," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, they discussed the situation on the battlefield and things that could strengthen Ukraine's positions and provide more protection for Europe.

In addition, Zelensky noted that he was grateful for the training and manning of Anna Kyivska's brigade.

"A special emphasis of our talks is the joint production of weapons. We must expand such cooperation. We have agreed that the work on this will be carried out at the level of defense ministers," the President added.

He added that they discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and efforts to bring about a just peace.

"We greatly appreciate that France will organize a conference on nuclear safety and security on October 17 as part of the work started in Switzerland - the first Peace Summit. Thank you for France's constant and tangible support, always effective assistance and leadership," Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy and Swiss President discuss preparations for the first Peace Summit10.04.24, 18:25 • 27796 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
europeEurope
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

