Zelenskyy personally presented the Victory Plan to Macron: they discussed points and strategy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally presented the Victory Plan to French President Emmanuel Macron - they discussed the document's points and strategy, UNN reports.

"In France, I personally presented the Victory Plan to President Macron. We discussed the points of the Plan and our strategy in detail. Thank you for the productive conversation and all the questions that help us form a common view on how to bring peace closer. We appreciate France's leadership on this path and agreed to work further at the team level to fill in our steps," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, they discussed the situation on the battlefield and things that could strengthen Ukraine's positions and provide more protection for Europe.

In addition, Zelensky noted that he was grateful for the training and manning of Anna Kyivska's brigade.

"A special emphasis of our talks is the joint production of weapons. We must expand such cooperation. We have agreed that the work on this will be carried out at the level of defense ministers," the President added.

He added that they discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and efforts to bring about a just peace.

"We greatly appreciate that France will organize a conference on nuclear safety and security on October 17 as part of the work started in Switzerland - the first Peace Summit. Thank you for France's constant and tangible support, always effective assistance and leadership," Zelenskyy summarized.

