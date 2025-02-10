“Fighting is happening on almost every square meter": Interior Ministry shows video from Chasiv Yar

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine shared a videoof what the streets of Chasovyi Yar look like now, UNN reports.

Details

Chasiv Yar is a city where fighting takes place on almost every square meter. This is what the streets of Chasiv Yar look like now - the post says.

The video was filmed by soldiers of the Donbas Special Forces Battalion of the 18th Slavic Brigade.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that on February 10, in the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops , supported by artillery and UAVs of various types, continued to storm Ukrainian positions in the urban area of Chasovyi Yar.

Prior to that, in the Kramatorsk sector , two firefights were registered near Chasiv Yar.