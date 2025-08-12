The Airborne Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that Putin's plans to "capture" Sumy region are doomed to failure – the enemy will face swamps, minefields, and devastating losses, as near Bakhmut and in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the command of the Airborne Assault Forces, according to UNN.

Details

The command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sharply reacted to the Kremlin's statements about intentions to occupy Sumy region. According to the military, Putin's dreams will be shattered by Ukrainian defense, just as it happened near Bakhmut and during the failed attempt of the Russians to hold Kharkiv region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized: Sumy region is not a parade march across Red Square, but a fortress fortified with a network of trenches, minefields, and positions, where every defender is motivated to stand to the end.

The road for the occupiers here is not smooth asphalt or cobblestones, but an exhausting and dangerous strip, strewn with the remains of equipment and "parts" of those who dare to challenge Ukrainian fire. And, as the paratroopers emphasize, this bloody path only gets longer every day.

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated that there should be no "gifts" to Russia, as every concession provokes further aggression. He emphasized that Ukraine's position is unchanged: peace through strength is the only effective approach to negotiations.