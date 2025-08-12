In the Kharkiv region, border guards of "Forpost" captured a 19-year-old invader. He spent a month and a half on the front and never received the money he was promised, writes UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

In the Vovchansk direction, State Border Guard Service fighters captured a 19-year-old Russian serviceman. Before mobilization, he was serving a sentence in a penal colony, with 11 months remaining, but he began to be incriminated with new crimes, which, according to him, he did not commit. To avoid a new term, he signed a contract with the Russian army. - reported the State Border Guard Service.

It is noted that the invader underwent training in Luhansk. He spent a month and a half on the front and never received the promised salary.

His group of four was hit by a drop from a "Vampire" drone – three died, he survived and was captured. - the border guards said.

Russian troops completely destroyed the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, turning it into ruins. According to border guards, only ashes and destroyed buildings remained in the city.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian border guards repelled an assault and captured a Wagner mercenary.