Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
In Kharkiv region, border guards captured a 19-year-old occupier

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1600 views

In the Kharkiv region, border guards captured a 19-year-old Russian soldier. He spent a month and a half at the front but did not receive the promised salary.

In Kharkiv region, border guards captured a 19-year-old occupier

In the Kharkiv region, border guards of "Forpost" captured a 19-year-old invader. He spent a month and a half on the front and never received the money he was promised, writes UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

In the Vovchansk direction, State Border Guard Service fighters captured a 19-year-old Russian serviceman. Before mobilization, he was serving a sentence in a penal colony, with 11 months remaining, but he began to be incriminated with new crimes, which, according to him, he did not commit. To avoid a new term, he signed a contract with the Russian army.

- reported the State Border Guard Service.

It is noted that the invader underwent training in Luhansk. He spent a month and a half on the front and never received the promised salary.

His group of four was hit by a drop from a "Vampire" drone – three died, he survived and was captured.

- the border guards said.

Addition

Russian troops completely destroyed the city of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, turning it into ruins. According to border guards, only ashes and destroyed buildings remained in the city.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian border guards repelled an assault and captured a Wagner mercenary.

Pavlo Zinchenko

