Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kravchenko Spoke About Official Apartment, Wife, And Competition to NABU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2060 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko clarified issues that attracted public attention concerning his official apartment and participation in the competition for the position of head of the NABU. He emphasized his right to official housing as a combatant and explained the circumstances of its privatization and subsequent sale.

Kravchenko Spoke About Official Apartment, Wife, And Competition to NABU

Newly appointed Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko on his social media page set the record straight on a number of personal matters that attracted attention. This includes the privatization of an official apartment, participation in hostilities, marital status, and participation in the competition for the head of NABU.

UNN reports with reference to Ruslan Kravchenko's Facebook page.

Details

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported the following:

I see that increased attention is paid to me. And this is normal. The position of Prosecutor General implies vigilance, exactingness, and public trust.

- he noted.

The official stated that responding to manipulations is the lowest level of public dialogue, so he will dot all the "i"s. Because it is important to be honest with people, with the team, and with oneself.

In particular, Kravchenko spoke about housing.

First. Apartment.

After serving in Crimea and the ATO zone - Debaltseve and Bakhmut - I, as a military prosecutor, as a participant in hostilities, was registered in a military unit and was on the list of persons who have a preferential right to housing. In December 2018, I received an order for an official apartment of 42 square meters in the Podilsky district of Kyiv (Vyhrapav). This was my legal right, provided by the status of a serviceman (military prosecutor) and legislation.

- he reported.

Kravchenko noted that for three years he repeatedly skipped his turn. This was due to the fact that the offers included apartments of a larger area than he was entitled to.

I could, as often happens, register my closest relatives and artificially increase my housing norm.

- Kravchenko writes.

Kravchenko emphasized that he received exactly those 42 square meters that belonged to him according to the law.

In 2019, I privatized this apartment, and in the same year I got married. At that time, my wife already had her own apartment, acquired before we met. This apartment did not affect, did not cancel, and did not limit my legal right to housing. My wife also did not claim the privatization of this apartment.

- he reported.

Later he sold it to invest the proceeds in the "foundation pit" of a slightly larger apartment - "as much as 52 square meters," Kravchenko concluded.

Marital status

My wife and I have been officially divorced for almost a year, Kravchenko noted in his post.

Her apartment remained her property. I believe the topic has been exhausted. I urge you to respect my right to privacy and leave it alone. Because this is not only about me.

- he wrote.

Competition to NABU

It's not about personal matters. It's about the system we're building. I experienced this firsthand when participating in the competition for the position of NABU director.

- Kravchenko noted.

Based on the results of tests on knowledge of legislation, analytical thinking, practical skills and abilities, he scored the highest points and topped the rating.

But he failed, he adds in his post.

Then, as often happens, professionalism and expertise became secondary. They were crossed out by subjective assessments, conditional notions, and a fine line between form and content.

- the Prosecutor General reported.

Kravchenko summarized in his social media post that he is always open to constructive conversation, reasoned criticism, and facts.

But three things remain fundamental for me: professionalism, justice, and willingness to take responsibility.

- he noted.

Recall

On June 21, 2025, the President of Ukraine signed Decree No. 416/2025. By this decree, Ruslan Kravchenko was appointed Prosecutor General.

Ruslan Kravchenko stated that the Prosecutor General's Office will respond to illegal actions of the TCC. He also emphasized the continuation of the fight against corruption jointly with NABU and SAP.

Ruslan Kravchenko stated that personnel with experience and seniority are primarily needed for the effective work of the military prosecutor's office.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyPolitics
