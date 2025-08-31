Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region as of the morning of August 31: 2 people killed, many wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 33 times, causing two deaths and injuries. Residential buildings and infrastructure in several settlements were damaged.
Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts were affected. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration.
Details
In total, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 33 times during the day.
Multi-story buildings, private houses, and outbuildings were damaged in Dobropillia, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Lyman.
One person was killed in Sviatohirsk. In Iverske, Novodonetske community, 1 person died and 3 were wounded.
In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were wounded. Also, 8 multi-story buildings, 2 private houses, an administrative building, and 10 garages were damaged.
In Siversk, 3 houses were damaged.
190 people, including 32 children, were evacuated from the front line, added Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.
Recall
In Donetsk Oblast, Russian troops struck Kramatorsk, hitting a Nova Poshta branch, with one person killed and a child wounded.
Russian soldier shot an elderly man in the yard in Donetsk Oblast30.08.25, 22:29 • 7070 views