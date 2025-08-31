$41.260.00
Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region as of the morning of August 31: 2 people killed, many wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Russian troops shelled Donetsk region 33 times, causing two deaths and injuries. Residential buildings and infrastructure in several settlements were damaged.

Consequences of shelling in Donetsk region as of the morning of August 31: 2 people killed, many wounded

Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts were affected. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration.

Details

In total, Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 33 times during the day.

Multi-story buildings, private houses, and outbuildings were damaged in Dobropillia, Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Lyman.

One person was killed in Sviatohirsk. In Iverske, Novodonetske community, 1 person died and 3 were wounded.

In Kostiantynivka, 2 people were wounded. Also, 8 multi-story buildings, 2 private houses, an administrative building, and 10 garages were damaged.

In Siversk, 3 houses were damaged.

190 people, including 32 children, were evacuated from the front line, added Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration.

Recall

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian troops struck Kramatorsk, hitting a Nova Poshta branch, with one person killed and a child wounded.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Siversk
Konstantinovka
Bakhmut
Kramatorsk