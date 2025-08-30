On August 28, in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance recorded the moment when an occupier shot an unarmed elderly man right in his yard. This was reported by UNN with reference to the 1st Corps of the NGU "Azov".

The video clearly shows that the deceased was in civilian clothes and unarmed. This is a direct violation of Geneva Convention IV on the Protection of Civilian Persons.

According to preliminary data, the crime was committed by a serviceman of the 95th separate rifle regiment of the 5th motorized rifle brigade of the 51st army of the Russian Armed Forces. All facts are being recorded, and every war criminal, along with their commanders, will be brought to justice.

