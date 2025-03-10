151 battles in 24 hours: where the front is hottest - map from the General Staff

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17793 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109234 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170180 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107186 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343648 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173777 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145032 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196162 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124904 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108167 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

151 battles in 24 hours: where the front is hottest - map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19860 views

In the past day, 151 combat clashes were recorded, the enemy carried out 91 airstrikes and nearly 6700 shellings. The most attacks were in the Pokrovsk direction - 35 assaults by the aggressor.

151 battles in 24 hours: where the front is hottest - map from the General Staff

151 battles occurred on the front yesterday, mostly in the Pokrovsk direction and in the Kursk region, reported in the morning briefing on March 10 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of hostilities for March 9, writes UNN.

In total, 151 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

- reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 91 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 148 guided bombs. In addition, nearly 6700 shellings were conducted, of which 186 were from multiple launch rocket systems, and 2576 kamikaze drones were involved for strikes.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 28 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, seven artillery systems, a command post, an ammunition depot, and an electronic warfare/radar station of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our forces repelled six enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were four attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Lozova, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times. They attempted to advance near the settlements of Balka Zhuravka, Novolyubivka, Myrne, Ivanivka, and Yampolivka.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 20 enemy attacks over the day. Occupying units attempted to advance in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, and towards Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invader attempted to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, and towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Druzhba, and Dachne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 35 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, and Ulakly.

In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attempted to break through five times near the settlements of Skudne, Burlatske, and Konstantinopil.

In the Huliaipole direction, in the areas of Novopillia and Pryvilne, our defenders repelled nine assault actions by the occupiers.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced four times near Stepove, Nesterianka, and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault actions yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

"In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 27 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy carried out 29 airstrikes using 35 guided bombs, as well as conducted 422 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including 17 from multiple launch rocket systems," the report states.

Minus almost 1200 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment: The General Staff updated information on enemy losses in Ukraine10.03.25, 07:53 • 16612 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

