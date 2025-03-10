151 battles in 24 hours: where the front is hottest - map from the General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
In the past day, 151 combat clashes were recorded, the enemy carried out 91 airstrikes and nearly 6700 shellings. The most attacks were in the Pokrovsk direction - 35 assaults by the aggressor.
151 battles occurred on the front yesterday, mostly in the Pokrovsk direction and in the Kursk region, reported in the morning briefing on March 10 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of hostilities for March 9, writes UNN.
In total, 151 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.
According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out 91 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 148 guided bombs. In addition, nearly 6700 shellings were conducted, of which 186 were from multiple launch rocket systems, and 2576 kamikaze drones were involved for strikes.
Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 28 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, seven artillery systems, a command post, an ammunition depot, and an electronic warfare/radar station of the Russian invaders.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, our forces repelled six enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area.
In the Kupiansk direction, there were four attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Lozova, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times. They attempted to advance near the settlements of Balka Zhuravka, Novolyubivka, Myrne, Ivanivka, and Yampolivka.
In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 20 enemy attacks over the day. Occupying units attempted to advance in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnokamianske, and towards Serebrianka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invader attempted to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, and towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Druzhba, and Dachne.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 35 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Andriivka, and Ulakly.
In the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attempted to break through five times near the settlements of Skudne, Burlatske, and Konstantinopil.
In the Huliaipole direction, in the areas of Novopillia and Pryvilne, our defenders repelled nine assault actions by the occupiers.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced four times near Stepove, Nesterianka, and Shcherbaky.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy did not conduct any assault actions yesterday.
In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
"In the operational zone in the Kursk region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 27 attacks by Russian invaders yesterday. In addition, the enemy carried out 29 airstrikes using 35 guided bombs, as well as conducted 422 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including 17 from multiple launch rocket systems," the report states.
Minus almost 1200 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment: The General Staff updated information on enemy losses in Ukraine10.03.25, 07:53 • 16612 views