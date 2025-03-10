Minus almost 1200 occupiers and hundreds of units of equipment: The General Staff updated information on enemy losses in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
In the past day, Russian troops lost 1190 soldiers, 65 artillery systems, and other equipment. Total losses of the occupiers since the beginning of the war have reached 886320 individuals.
In the last day from March 9 to 10, Russian troops lost 1190 soldiers and 65 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.03.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 886320 (+1190) eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10292 (+18)
- armored fighting vehicles ‒ 21400 (+40)
- artillery systems ‒ 24271 (+65)
- MLRS ‒ 1311 (+1)
- air defense systems ‒ 1102 (+1)
- aircraft ‒ 370 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 331 (0)
- operational-tactical UAVs ‒ 28603 (+241)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3120 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tankers ‒ 40071 (+138)
- special equipment ‒ 3773 (0)
Data is being clarified.
Reminder
On Sunday, March 9, the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsk direction eliminated over 100 Russian occupiers, with about 80 more wounded. The enemy is also suffering significant losses in the Kursk direction.
