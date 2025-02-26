Zelensky dismisses commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov

ukenru
Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer
09:13 PM • 1407 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 49511 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 92648 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 116127 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107538 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150831 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120391 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136043 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134021 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127725 views

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 39307 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120771 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 52396 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 43376 views
Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

February 27, 12:25 PM • 24663 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 116127 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120771 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150831 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193736 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 194071 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123925 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 126065 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155742 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136150 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143601 views
Zelensky dismisses commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38933 views

President Zelenskyy has dismissed Major General Andriy Hnatov from the post of commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Hnatov had held this position since June 2024 and had significant success in the defense of Mykolaiv and the liberation of Kherson region.

The President has dismissed the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zedlenskyi, UNN reports.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree dismissing Major General Andriy Hnatov from the post of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

The reasons for Andriy Gnatov's dismissal have not yet been disclosed.

Recall

Hnatov played an important role in several operations of the war. In 2022, he led the defense of Mykolaiv, preventing enemy troops from breaking through further south. Later, he was one of the commanders who led the liberation of the Kherson region. In the spring of 2023, he took part in the defense of Bakhmut, which was part of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops. 

In June 2024, Hnatov became the head of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol.

Zelensky replaced the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sodol24.06.24, 20:07 • 45345 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut
khersonKherson

