Zelensky dismisses commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov

The President has dismissed the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zedlenskyi, UNN reports.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree dismissing Major General Andriy Hnatov from the post of Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The reasons for Andriy Gnatov's dismissal have not yet been disclosed.

Recall

Hnatov played an important role in several operations of the war. In 2022, he led the defense of Mykolaiv, preventing enemy troops from breaking through further south. Later, he was one of the commanders who led the liberation of the Kherson region. In the spring of 2023, he took part in the defense of Bakhmut, which was part of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops.

In June 2024, Hnatov became the head of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol.

