Zelensky replaced the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sodol

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to replace the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol. The head of state said this in an evening video message, reports UNN.

details

According to the president, the post of Stodol will be held by Andrey Gnatov.

I have decided to replace the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol, with Brigadier General Andriy Hnatov - said Vladimir Zelensky.

Addition

A decree on Sodol's dismissal from office also appeared on the website of the President's Office.

To dismiss Yurii Ivanovych Sodol from the position of Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is stated in Presidential Decree No. 374/2024.

Context

Yuriy Sodol — Lieutenant General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the full-scale war, he participated in the defense of Mariupol, the battles near Volnovakha. In 2023, Sodol led an operational-tactical group in The Ugledar direction. Since on February 11, 2024, he has headed the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Criticism of Sodol was heard mainly during his tenure as commander of the Marine Corps.

In particular, activist Serhiy Sternenko accuses him of sending Marines to the Left Bank of the Kherson region to hold a bridgehead without proper support and fire support. In addition, Mariana Bezuglaya also made critical statements in the direction of Sodol.

Recall

On Monday, June 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the new head of the Department, Colonel Alexey Morozov, to the staff of the State Security Department.