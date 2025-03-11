More than 240 combat clashes at the front: where the occupiers are attacking most actively

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17346 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108443 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169679 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106874 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343369 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173632 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144910 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196145 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124884 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108162 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.2m/s
69%
Popular news

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38688 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86391 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24218 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12090 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21095 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17346 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86404 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108443 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169679 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160382 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21105 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24226 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38696 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47320 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135884 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

More than 240 combat clashes at the front: where the occupiers are attacking most actively

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20165 views

In one day, 244 combat clashes were recorded, the most on the Pokrovsk direction - 54 assault actions. The occupiers carried out 49 airstrikes and used over 700 kamikaze drones.

More than 240 combat clashes at the front: where the occupiers are attacking most actively

In total, since the beginning of this day, 244 combat clashes have been recorded at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 54 enemy assault actions, reports UNN citing the General Staff's report.

Russian invaders launched one missile and 49 airstrikes, used one missile, and dropped 68 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed over 700 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out more than 4000 shellings on the positions of our troops and populated areas 

- it is stated in the General Staff's report.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions six times since the beginning of the day towards the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk, with Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, and Veterinarne suffering from enemy aviation.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Nova Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka, Kucheryvka, Bohuslavka, and Zahryzove, where Ukrainian defenders stopped 13 enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 31 times in the directions of the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Yamplivka, Novomykhailivka, Nova, and Zelena Dolyna. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled six assaults by the occupation forces near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Maiske, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky. The Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks by the invaders.

Thirty-two times, the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Bila Hora, Diliivka, Dachne, Druzhba, Kurdyumivka, and Toretsk. One clash is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druhe, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zelenе, Zvirove, Leontovychy, Serhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Oleksiivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyarivka, and Andriivka. Our defenders stopped 54 enemy assault actions, and nine clashes are still ongoing. Airstrikes affected Nova Poltavka, Pokrovsk, Hrodivka, Zvirove, and Leontovychy.

Today in this direction, according to preliminary data, 154 occupiers were neutralized, of which 120 are irreversible. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one armored combat vehicle, three units of automotive equipment, a cannon, a mortar, seven reconnaissance UAVs, and one enemy repeater; they also damaged an enemy cannon and vehicle.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy attempted to break through the defense of our defenders 16 times in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Pryvilne, Skudne, Vilyke Pole, and Burlatske. Currently, four clashes are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 15 clashes with the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Zelenе Pole, Novosilka, and Novopil. Seven clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy struck the settlements of Novopil and Huliaipole with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted nine offensive actions towards the settlements of Novodanylivka, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Shcherbaky, Kamianske, and Lobkove. Currently, two clashes remain unfinished. The settlement of Novodanylivka was affected by enemy aviation.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions twice, with no success. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Burhunka, Virivka, Matrosivka, and Korsunka.

In the Kursk direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been 33 clashes, and the invading army has carried out 13 airstrikes, dropping 15 KAB, and conducted 240 shellings, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

140 battles in 24 hours: where the front is hottest - map from the General Staff11.03.25, 08:24 • 14455 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
Bakhmut
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,728.70
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,136.95
Ethereum
$1,811.04