More than 240 combat clashes at the front: where the occupiers are attacking most actively
Kyiv • UNN
In one day, 244 combat clashes were recorded, the most on the Pokrovsk direction - 54 assault actions. The occupiers carried out 49 airstrikes and used over 700 kamikaze drones.
In total, since the beginning of this day, 244 combat clashes have been recorded at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 54 enemy assault actions, reports UNN citing the General Staff's report.
Russian invaders launched one missile and 49 airstrikes, used one missile, and dropped 68 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed over 700 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out more than 4000 shellings on the positions of our troops and populated areas
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions six times since the beginning of the day towards the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk, with Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, and Veterinarne suffering from enemy aviation.
In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of Nova Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka, Kucheryvka, Bohuslavka, and Zahryzove, where Ukrainian defenders stopped 13 enemy attacks.
In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 31 times in the directions of the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Hrekivka, Katerynivka, Yamplivka, Novomykhailivka, Nova, and Zelena Dolyna. Four clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled six assaults by the occupation forces near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Maiske, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky. The Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks by the invaders.
Thirty-two times, the Russians stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Bila Hora, Diliivka, Dachne, Druzhba, Kurdyumivka, and Toretsk. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druhe, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zelenе, Zvirove, Leontovychy, Serhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Oleksiivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyarivka, and Andriivka. Our defenders stopped 54 enemy assault actions, and nine clashes are still ongoing. Airstrikes affected Nova Poltavka, Pokrovsk, Hrodivka, Zvirove, and Leontovychy.
Today in this direction, according to preliminary data, 154 occupiers were neutralized, of which 120 are irreversible. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed one armored combat vehicle, three units of automotive equipment, a cannon, a mortar, seven reconnaissance UAVs, and one enemy repeater; they also damaged an enemy cannon and vehicle.
In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy attempted to break through the defense of our defenders 16 times in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Pryvilne, Skudne, Vilyke Pole, and Burlatske. Currently, four clashes are ongoing.
In the Huliaipole direction, there were 15 clashes with the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Zelenе Pole, Novosilka, and Novopil. Seven clashes are currently ongoing. The enemy struck the settlements of Novopil and Huliaipole with unguided aerial missiles.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted nine offensive actions towards the settlements of Novodanylivka, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Shcherbaky, Kamianske, and Lobkove. Currently, two clashes remain unfinished. The settlement of Novodanylivka was affected by enemy aviation.
In the Dnipro direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions twice, with no success. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Burhunka, Virivka, Matrosivka, and Korsunka.
In the Kursk direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been 33 clashes, and the invading army has carried out 13 airstrikes, dropping 15 KAB, and conducted 240 shellings, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.
140 battles in 24 hours: where the front is hottest - map from the General Staff11.03.25, 08:24 • 14455 views