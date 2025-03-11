140 battles in 24 hours: where the front is hottest - map from the General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
In the past day, there were 140 combat clashes on the front, mostly in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions. The enemy carried out 113 airstrikes and used 2930 kamikaze drones.
140 battles occurred on the front in 24 hours, the hottest - in the Lyman and Pokrovsk directions, reported in the morning summary on March 11 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, showing a map of hostilities for March 10, writes UNN.
In total, 140 combat clashes were recorded yesterday.
The enemy launched two missile and 113 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, used two missiles and dropped 168 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out about six thousand shellings, of which 186 were from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 2930 kamikaze drones for strikes.
"Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck nine areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, 12 artillery systems, two command points, a UAV control point, as well as one other important target of the Russian invaders," the report states.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled four enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area.
In the Kupiansk direction, there were nine attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Lozova, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Bohuslavka.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 22 times. They attempted to advance near the populated areas of Nove, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Zarichne, Yamplivka, Novolyubivka, and Torske.
In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks yesterday. The occupiers' units are trying to advance in the areas of Bilohorivka, Fedorivka, and Verkhnokamianske.
In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Bilya Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near the populated areas of Dachne, Kurdyumivka, Krymske, Druzhba, Toretsk, and Shcherbynivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 21 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the populated points of Valentynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiyivka, and Andriivka.
In the Novopavlivsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 19 enemy attacks near the populated areas of Kostiantynivka, Rozliv, Skudne, Burlatske, and in the direction of Veseloe.
In the Huliaipole direction, the invaders carried out seven attacks in the areas of Novosilka and Pryvilne.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled six enemy assaults in the directions of Novodanylivka, Piatykhatky, Shcherbakiv, and Stepove.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of our defenders.
In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
"In the operational zone in the Kursk region, the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 41 air strikes using 61 guided bombs, as well as 272 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including 19 from multiple launch rocket systems," the report states.
