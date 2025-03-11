The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1300 occupiers and nearly five hundred units of equipment in a day: new losses of the Russian Federation
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published data on the losses of Russian troops over the past day. The invaders lost 1300 soldiers, 11 tanks, and hundreds of other units of equipment.
In the past day, Russian invaders lost 1300 soldiers and nearly five hundred units of various military equipment. This was reported on Tuesday, March 11, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.03.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ about 887620 (+1300) individuals,
- tanks ‒ 10303 (+11) units,
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 21423 (+23) units,
- artillery systems ‒ 24346 (+75) units,
- MLRS ‒ 1313 (+2) units,
- air defense systems ‒ 1103 (+1) units,
- aircraft ‒ 370 (+0) units,
- helicopters ‒ 331 (+0) units,
- operational-tactical UAVs ‒ 28801 (+198),
- cruise missiles ‒ 3121 (+1),
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
- submarines ‒ 1 (+0) unit,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks ‒ 40205 (+134) units,
- special equipment ‒ 3775 (+2).
Data is being updated.
Reminder
Since the beginning of the day on March 10, there have been 126 combat clashes on the front. The highest enemy activity was recorded in the Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Novopavlivka directions, where the enemy carried out numerous assaults on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Sleepless night in Russia: large-scale drone attack, there are dead, wounded, fires, destruction11.03.25, 05:46 • 123368 views