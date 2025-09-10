According to the military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine, eight militants who fought against the Defense Forces in Donetsk region received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

Ukrainian defenders captured all the perpetrators during fierce battles in the Kursk, Kramatorsk, and Lyman directions.

Among those convicted are six residents of Luhansk region who voluntarily joined the occupation groups of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.

One of them is a resident of Sukhodilsk, who joined the 30th motorized rifle regiment of the aggressor country. After a short training, he was transferred to Sudzha, where he was captured.

Four militants were part of the occupiers' motorized rifle brigades as snipers and riflemen. They shelled the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the villages of Verkhnokamyanske and Berestove - the report says.

Two others are residents of the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, who first went to Russia and then joined the 37th motorized rifle and 6th tank regiments of the Russian Federation. As part of the enemy's military groups, they participated in the capture of the villages of Ukrainsk and Zelena Dolyna.

The eighth, a resident of Crimea, joined the 299th Airborne Assault Regiment of the aggressor country and guarded the occupiers' headquarters in the Bakhmut area. Then he was transferred to attack Chasiv Yar, where he was captured.

Based on the evidence collected by SBU investigators, the court found the perpetrators guilty in accordance with the crimes committed under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ Parts 1, 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);

▪️ Part 7 of Art. 111-1 (collaborationist activities).

The investigation was conducted by SBU officers in Donetsk and Luhansk, Sumy regions under the procedural guidance of regional prosecutor's offices.

Recall

The SBU sentenced a Russian agent to 15 years in prison for adjusting Russian air attacks in eastern Ukraine. The perpetrator provided the enemy with coordinates for strikes on Kramatorsk hospitals, where wounded Ukrainian soldiers were treated.

FSB agent prepared an attack on Dnipro HPP: traitor sentenced to 15 years in prison