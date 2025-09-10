$41.250.03
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating Azerbaijan
September 9, 04:05 PM • 14896 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 22341 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 15415 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 43334 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 72206 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 60353 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
September 9, 06:31 AM • 36644 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 30360 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 29470 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Tags
Authors
Eight traitors who fought against the Defense Forces on the eastern front received 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Eight militants who fought against the Defense Forces in Donetsk region received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. They were captured in the Kursk, Kramatorsk, and Lyman directions.

Eight traitors who fought against the Defense Forces on the eastern front received 15 years in prison

According to the military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine, eight militants who fought against the Defense Forces in Donetsk region received 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

Ukrainian defenders captured all the perpetrators during fierce battles in the Kursk, Kramatorsk, and Lyman directions.

Among those convicted are six residents of Luhansk region who voluntarily joined the occupation groups of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.

One of them is a resident of Sukhodilsk, who joined the 30th motorized rifle regiment of the aggressor country. After a short training, he was transferred to Sudzha, where he was captured.

Four militants were part of the occupiers' motorized rifle brigades as snipers and riflemen. They shelled the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the villages of Verkhnokamyanske and Berestove

- the report says.

Two others are residents of the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, who first went to Russia and then joined the 37th motorized rifle and 6th tank regiments of the Russian Federation. As part of the enemy's military groups, they participated in the capture of the villages of Ukrainsk and Zelena Dolyna.

The eighth, a resident of Crimea, joined the 299th Airborne Assault Regiment of the aggressor country and guarded the occupiers' headquarters in the Bakhmut area. Then he was transferred to attack Chasiv Yar, where he was captured.

Based on the evidence collected by SBU investigators, the court found the perpetrators guilty in accordance with the crimes committed under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ Parts 1, 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law);

▪️ Part 7 of Art. 111-1 (collaborationist activities).

The investigation was conducted by SBU officers in Donetsk and Luhansk, Sumy regions under the procedural guidance of regional prosecutor's offices.

Recall

The SBU sentenced a Russian agent to 15 years in prison for adjusting Russian air attacks in eastern Ukraine. The perpetrator provided the enemy with coordinates for strikes on Kramatorsk hospitals, where wounded Ukrainian soldiers were treated.

FSB agent prepared an attack on Dnipro HPP: traitor sentenced to 15 years in prison27.08.25, 17:09 • 6867 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Chasiv Yar
Crimea
Bakhmut
Kramatorsk